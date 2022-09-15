Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market projected to boost the growth by 2028

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Industry Overview

The global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market size was valued at USD 615.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing popularity of regenerative medicines & cell therapies coupled with a range of benefits offered by automation technologies for the development of these therapies is expected to propel the market growth. In addition, the growing integration of software technologies and advanced therapy development processes is also projected to boost the market. Furthermore, rising investments by bio manufacturers for the development of cellular therapy products through rounds of series funding are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to or the market.

In recent years, there has been massive growth in clinical trials associated with advanced therapies. This growth has led to an increase in demand for advanced and automated technologies to achieve high throughput and yield. This can be attributed to the fact that automated and closed systems offer better cell handling capabilities and reduce the possibility of errors during bioprocessing.

The availability of a range of systems to offer both automated integrated workflow solutions and partial automation is expected to spur the adoption rate in the space. Furthermore, the system also enables continuous monitoring of controlled therapy processing, which is being conducted for the development of new therapeutic platforms. In addition, integrated intelligent algorithms facilitate high precision. Market players are actively engaged in the development of infrastructure to leverage the production of automated systems.

For instance, in June 2021, the collaboration of Lonza and Cell Point announced its plan to utilize the Cocoon platform for the development of T-cell-based therapies. The project is being conducted to provide a proof of concept for Point-of-Care (POC) production to optimize the supply chain operations. Also, as automated systems can enhance analytical testing and facilitate quality control, the systems are expected to witness substantial acceptance during the forecast period.

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market on the basis of workflow, type, scale, and region:

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Separation

Expansion

Apheresis

Fill-Finish

Cryopreservation

Others

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Stem Cell Therapy

Non-stem Cell Therapy

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Pre-commercial/R&D Scale

Commercial Scale

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Cytiva and Brooks Life sciences agreed to extend the capabilities of the automated cold chain. The companies are working together to enhance the cryogenic cold chain capabilities of Cytiva’s automated cold chain system.

Cytiva and Brooks Life sciences agreed to extend the capabilities of the automated cold chain. The companies are working together to enhance the cryogenic cold chain capabilities of Cytiva’s automated cold chain system. January 2021: Fresenius Kabiformed a joint venture with Bio-Techne to launch ScaleReady, to develop a scalable and versatile therapy manufacturing platform.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market include:

MiltenyiBiotec

Lonza

Fresenius Kabi

Cytiva (Danaher Corp.)

BioSpherix, Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Sartorius AG

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

Cellares Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

