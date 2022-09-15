Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Industry Overview

The global healthcare powered air purifying respirator market was valued at USD 294.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2019 to 2028. The emergence of biological viruses, such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome, Zika, coronavirus, and severe acute respiratory syndrome and the shifting trend toward proactive measures in the healthcare sector is expected to drive product demand over the forecast period.

Medical respirators are recommended to be used by healthcare professionals directly exposed to the coronavirus. However, in case of unavailability of these respirators, alternatives such as surgical masks and other classes of filtered facepiece respirators, including Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR), elastomeric half-mask respirators are used. This is anticipated to drive the demand for PAPR in the healthcare industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. has the highest healthcare spending in the world. With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, healthcare workers are at a high risk of contracting respiratory illnesses during operations and checkups of patients. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for PAPRs used in the healthcare industry in the U.S.

The demand for healthcare services and products has led to the increased adoption of PPE such as respirators masks, helmets, hoods, visors gloves, gowns, lab coats and aprons, coveralls, bouffant caps, and shoe covers. In addition, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to boost healthcare spending over the forecast period, which is expected to further augment the demand for medical essentials such as powered air-purifying respirators.

With the presence of a large number of raw material suppliers in the market, buyers have the advantage of entering into agreements with suppliers based on their requirements. This lowers the cost of switching suppliers and increases buyer power. There is less threat of backward integration as fiber manufacturing and raw material sourcing are highly capital-intensive in nature.

Major components of PAPR such as face-seal, filters, and cartridges are subjected to fit testing prior to usage. This process involves complex and time-consuming procedures. Shifting consumer trends toward N95 can be attributed to the ease of use of N95 respirators, subsequently hampering the market growth of PAPR in the healthcare sector.

The global respiratory protective equipment market size was valued at USD 22.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare powered air purifying respirator market on the basis of product and region:

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Full face mask

Half mask

Helmets, hoods & visors

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Gentex Corporation acquired Aero Parts Australia Ltd. (APA), a distributor of commercial air, and military equipment in Australia & New Zealand.

Gentex Corporation acquired Aero Parts Australia Ltd. (APA), a distributor of commercial air, and military equipment in Australia & New Zealand. April 2020: ILC Dover LP expedited the manufacturing process of its new PAPR hood called Sentinel EZ BioHood, specially designed for healthcare workers attending the COVID-19 infected patients.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the healthcare powered air purifying respirator market include:

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA

Bullard

Maxair Systems

RPB Safety

OPTREL AG

ILC Dover LP

ALLEGRO INDUSTRIES

Gentex Corporation

