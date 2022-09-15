Spa Market Vendor Landscape, Growth Driver Analysis, Variables, Trends and Regional Scope

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Spa Industry Overview

The global spa market size was valued at USD 47.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in hectic lifestyle in urban areas, growth in inbound and outbound tourism for the purpose of wellness, rising demand from emerging markets, and awareness are the factors propelling the market growth. The coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic had a significant impact on the industry, as businesses were forced to close or enforce stringent hygiene requirements and regulations for their workers and visitors.

In a March 2020 survey of spa industry professionals worldwide, 31% predicted that the number of spa visits decreased by more than 70% during the pandemic compared to the same period the previous year. Maintaining a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle is expected to increase spa therapies’ demand. Moreover, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, and increasing population are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Sedentary lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and working professionals’ hectic schedules have increased therapeutic spas’ preference to relieve anxiety and stress. As a result, spas that include customized best and super-premium capabilities through several spas services and treatments are gaining momentum.

With international hotel chains in the market, the industry’s growth remains strong. Factors such as the growing female population and anti-aging spa treatments would add a significant number of potential clients to the spa industry over the forecast period. Spas in the Asia Pacific region accounted for more than half of all spas constructed worldwide. For instance, Starwood Hotels has 65 spas in the area under construction, while Hilton Worldwide has 124 expected.

Spa Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global spa market based on service type and region:

Spa Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Hotel/Resorts Spa

Destination Spa

Day/Salon Spa

Medical Spa

Mineral Spring Spa

Others

Spa Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Spa Industry include

Planet Beach

Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Four Seasons Hotel Limited

Massage Envy

Lanserhof

Jade Mountain

Rancho La Puerta

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Emirates Palace Spa

