Australia Glamping Market Consumer Behaviour Analysis and Technology Estimates

Australia Glamping Industry Overview

The Australia glamping market size was valued at USD 90.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028. Glamping or glamorous camping has become a trend in outdoor recreation among tourists across the globe. At music festivals, glamping is offered as an upgrade option at a reasonable price, especially if it is going to be a multiday activity. The rising number of concerts and big music festivals in various parts of the world is expected to be one of the key driving factors for the market growth over the forecast period.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, the interest in camping among new and experienced campers was on the rise. However, in the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic travelers are maintaining distance from outdoor recreation, natural spaces, and in general people. Consequently, negative impacts on travelers and art enthusiasts continue to mount up causing the decline of the glamping industry in 2020 and a significant part of 2021. In response to COVID-19, the Gold Coast music and sports festival was canceled while events from Marcus King Band, Sunshine Coast drive-in festival, and many others were rescheduled which affected the growth of the glamping market in Australia.

Glamping makes up a considerable part of the hospitality industry. It is a popular activity and an emerging trend among tourists where the idea of camping is shifting from being a cheap form of travel to a real outdoor experience. Traveling with tents is the conventional way of camping, but with the addition of caravans and recreation vehicles, more and more tourists are attracted to glamping.

Long working hours, hectic lifestyles, and less time for self-care activities and relaxation are projected to be the key factors boosting the growth of the Australia glamping market growth. Millennials are attracted to glamping as it is an enhanced form of camping that allows them to escape daily life without compromising on comfort. With luxury furnishing and soft beds, consumers are more drawn to the idea of glamping as opposed to regular camping. In addition, various initiatives taken on by Airbnb coupled with in-country advertising by various governments about the benefits of glamping are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Australia Glamping Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Australia glamping market based on accommodation type and age group:

Australia Glamping Accommodation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cabins and Pods

Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Others

Australia Glamping Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

18 – 32 years

33 – 50 years

51 – 65 years

Above 65 years

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Australia Glamping Industry include

Under Canvas

Canopy and Stars

Baillie Lodges

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd

Glampique

The Last Best Beef LLC

Eco Retreats

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

