Nasal Cannula Market In-Depth Study on Size, Cost Structure, Prominent Players and Applications

Nasal Cannula Industry Overview

The global nasal cannula market size was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The factor attributing extensively to the growth of the market is the rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide. Chronic respiratory diseases accounted for one of the leading causes of morbidity with about 40% of chronic respiratory disease cases increased from 1990 to 2017, majorly due to asthma and COPD.

The growth in the healthcare expenditure by most of the countries and government initiatives under the public healthcare system for affordable healthcare and awareness are expected to promote patient footfall. In addition, the lifestyle shift, rise in smoker’s percentage, climatic conditions, and the increasing air pollution contribute majorly towards the rise in respiratory diseases further resulting in the market growth of nasal cannula.

Moreover, the current Covid-19 pandemic has further propelled the demand for nasal cannulas worldwide, the high-flow nasal cannula oxygenation therapy was recommended as a standard therapy across the U.S. by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the single-use nasal cannula witnessed a surge in demand.

The rising demand and adoption of the nasal cannula are addressed by the growing number of manufacturers and suppliers worldwide. The key players of the market with their wide distribution network have enabled the availability of technologically advanced products worldwide. The development in the nasal cannula as a silicone material, extra soft, latex-free, curved, and flared cannulas, to improve the comfort and flexibility, and the growing adoption of high flow nasal cannula in chronic respiratory disease treatment has expanded the scope and usage of the nasal cannula in patients of all ages. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce channel has enabled the availability of the products worldwide, including home care setting further fueling the adoption of the nasal cannula and market growth.

Nasal Cannula Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nasal cannula market based on type, material, end-use, and region:

Nasal Cannula Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Low Flow

High Flow

Nasal Cannula Material (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Plastic

Silicone

Nasal Cannula End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Healthcare Services

Long Term Care Centers

Others

Nasal Cannula Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Nasal Cannula Industry include

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Vapotherm Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Fairmont Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.

Salter Labs

