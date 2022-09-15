Global Body Mist Market Is Set To Record A Volume CAGR Of 3.5% Through 2028

According to a recent Fact.MR study, worldwide sales of body mists exceeded 275 million units in 2018, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth of 3.5% in 2019. The body mist industry continues to be influenced by various factors, ranging from increasing consumer spending on personal grooming products to a new trend for fragrance wardrobes. Such trends have been influencing consumers to invest in different perfumes and fragrances to layer scents and complement varying occasions, subsequently boosting the sales of body mists.

The study opines that growing popularity and adoption of various cosmetics and personal care products among young consumers significantly contribute to the expansion of body mists market. Several leading brands are transforming themselves from being identified as brand offering a range of anti-aging products to youthful brand that appeals to rising number of young women with high purchasing power. This, coupled with development of innovative products with natural and organic ingredients, that also ensure long-lasting fragrance, has been impacting the sales of body mists.

Floral Body Mists Continue to Remain the Top-selling Category

The study finds that young and teenage consumers, especially women, continue to show marked preference for floral body mists. Worldwide sales of floral body mists surpassed 78 million units, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 4.9% in 2019. In addition to floral body mists with single notes, manufacturers are combining scents of various flowers to create classic feminine appeal, which is likely to provide potential growth prospects of the body mist market.

Female body mists continue to account for a significant share of the market, with sales of more than 187 million units in 2018. Additionally, rising awareness regarding skincare and healthcare among men has impacted launch of various grooming products for men, which in turn favor the sales of male body mists.

Body Mist Market: segmentation

Gender Type Female Male Unisex

Skin Type Sensitive Oily Normal Dry Combination

Scent Family Floral Fruity Fresh Warm Woody & Earthy

Distribution Channel Newbuild Retrofits

Region North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Middle East & Africa



Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report begins with an executive summary that offers multiple nodes and antinodes in the body mist market including key findings, statistics, key market characteristics, market dynamics, view-points of analysts, and opportunity assessment.

Chapter 2 – Body Mist Market Overview

Current scenario of the body mist market has been analyzed and briefly introduced in this chapter followed by a concrete definition of the targeted product – body mist. Different segments identified in the global market of body mist have been represented in the form of a taxonomy table.

Chapter 3 – Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

The chapter focuses on various key trends in beauty and personal care industry that complement the body mist market outlook. It also covers several secondary sections including supply chain analysis, PESTE analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, per capita beauty product spend by region, and key macroeconomic indicators.

Chapter 4 – Social Media Sentiment Analysis

In order to understand the interest trends and search volume intensity for body mists across digital platform, the chapter includes the analysis of body mist keyword on Google Trends and social mention.

According to the study, modern trade accounts for relatively large sales of body mists, with nearly 40% share in 2018. Gains also remain significant from e-commerce sites, as brands are racing to evolve their marketing techniques, shifting ad investments from traditional television to Instagram and YouTube, to attract the rising number of millennial population who are likely to purchase various products through online stores.

Fact.MR’s study also offers a long-term forecast of the body mist market for the period, 2018-2028. The body mist market is projected to record a volume CAGR of 3.5% through 2028.

