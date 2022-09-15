Sports Betting Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the sports betting market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering sports betting.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the sports betting market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the sports betting market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments Covered in the Sports Betting Industry Analysis

By Platform : Offline Sports Betting Online Sports Betting

By Betting Type : Fixed Odds Wagering Sports Betting Exchange Sports Betting Live/In Play Sports Betting Pari-mutuel Sports Betting E-Sports Betting Others Sports Betting Types

By Sports Type : Sports Betting in Football Sports Betting in Basketball Sports Betting in Baseball Sports Betting in Horse Racing Sports Betting in Cricket Sports Betting in Hockey Sports Betting in Other Sports

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Who are the Leading Players in the Sports Betting Market?

Prominent players in the Sports Betting market are 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Entain plc, and others. To gain a competitive edge in the market, the major players focus on developing engaging websites and offering exclusive deals. Companies are also focusing on integrating technology such as APIs to improve functionality and provide a more user-friendly interface. Third-party offers are also available in the market that progress requirements for sports betting companies.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc ., a US-based entertainment and sports company, acquired OpenBet from Scientific Games in September 2021 for US$1.2 billion in cash ($1 billion) and Endeavor’s Class A common stock ($200 million).

., a US-based entertainment and sports company, acquired from Scientific Games in September 2021 for in cash ($1 billion) and Endeavor’s Class A common stock ($200 million). Viscus Infotech Ltd., an Indian software company, generates sports betting applications and offers algorithm-based sportsbook betting solutions.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading providers of sports betting, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering sports betting has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the sports betting domain.

