Increasing Consumer Adoption To Fuel Demand For xyz : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the enterprise video market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering enterprise video.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the enterprise video market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the enterprise video market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Enterprise Video Market

By Solution : Enterprise Video Conferencing Enterprise Video Content Management Enterprise Video Webcasting

By Service : Integration & Deployment Managed Service Professional Service

By Deployment : Cloud-based Enterprise Video Deployment On-premises Enterprise Video Deployment

By Application : Corporate Communications Training & Development Marketing & Client Engagement

By Delivery Technique : Enterprise Video Downloading/ Traditional Streaming Enterprise Video Adaptive Streaming Enterprise Video Progressive Downloading

By Organization Size : Enterprise Video in Large Enterprises Enterprise Video in Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

By End Use : IT & Telecom Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare & Life Sciences Media & Entertainment Education Retail & Consumer Goods Other End Use Industries

By Region : North America Europe Latin America Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Competition Analysis

Who are the Leading Players in the Global Enterprise Video Market?

Key players in the global enterprise video market include Adobe, Avaya Inc., Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Microsoft, Polycom, Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.), VBrick, and Vidyo, Inc.

Recent Updates from the Industry Include :

In November 2020, Avaya announced an expansion in the availability of the Avaya Cloud Office, which is a unified communications solution that provides video meetings, team messaging, and cloud PBX. It shall be provided to the world’s top 5 largest economies, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

announced an expansion in the availability of the Avaya Cloud Office, which is a unified communications solution that provides video meetings, team messaging, and cloud PBX. It shall be provided to the world’s top 5 largest economies, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Spain. In August 2020, Cisco disclosed the acquisition of BabbleLabs, an entity that designs and develops communication software, to enhance the user’s video meeting experience.

How are Startups Contributing to the Expansion of the Global Enterprise Video Market?

Wickr, Daily, Bluejeans Network, Kudo, Owl Labs, Happeo, Actimo, Coyo, InvolveSoft, and Oak, are some of the emerging players in the global enterprise video market. New players in the market are adopting various strategies that can propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Oak, founded in 2015, offers intranet software to connect teams and engage people. Its cloud-based intranet solutions allow users to collaborate across the organization and connect with each other.

In June 2021, Amazon’s cloud services giant Amazon Web Services announced that it acquired communications service Wickr. It claims to be the only “collaboration service” that meets security criteria set out by NSA.

cloud services giant Amazon Web Services announced that it acquired communications service Wickr. It claims to be the only “collaboration service” that meets security criteria set out by NSA. In January 2022, Verizon launched BlueJeans on Google Glass augmented reality headsets. Workers can use the touchpad in the AR headset to control the BlueJeans app or quickly join a meeting by scanning a QR code with the device. BlueJeans uses the headset’s 8 MP camera to stream 720p video while taking advantage of the device’s spatial audio capabilities.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the enterprise video market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for enterprise video market has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

