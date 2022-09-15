Ethylene Dichloride Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global ethylene dichloride market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of ethylene dichloride.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing ethylene dichloride, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Segmentation of Ethylene Dichloride Industry Research

By Grade : Industrial Ethylene Dichloride FCC Ethylene Dichloride

By Manufacturing Process : Direct Chlorination Oxy Chlorination Balanced Process

By Application : Vinyl Chloride Monomer Production Ethylene Amines Production Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent ethylene dichloride manufacturers are Dow Chemicals, Olin Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Formosa Plastics Corp., Tosoh Corporation, Vynova Group, SABIC, Westlake Chemical Corporation, PT Asahimas Chemical, Prochem, Inc., Reliance Industries, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Leading manufacturers of ethylene dichloride products are employing sustainable technologies and optimization systems for diverse end users. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new production techniques and designs.

A more than US$ 2 billion chemical production cooperation will begin in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, owned by the state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Company (TA’ZIZ) of Abu Dhabi and Reliance Industries. The joint venture, known as TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, would build and run a facility for producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride (EDC), and chlor-alkali.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ethylene dichloride positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading providers of ethylene dichloride, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the ethylene dichloride business has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as production sites & capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers, and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the ethylene dichloride market.

