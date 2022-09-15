Rising Demand From Consumers To Push Sales of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global optical coherence tomography (OCT) for ophthalmology market offers a 4-year forecast for 2022 to 2026. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of optical coherence tomography systems.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

The global optical coherence tomography (OCT) for ophthalmology market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 580 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 732 million by the year 2026.

Segments of Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Industry Research

By Product : Conventional OCT Systems Handheld OCT Systems Integrated OCT Systems

By Application : Clinical Industrial

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Ophthalmic Clinics Semiconductor Industries Chemical & Polymer Industries Automotive Industry

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of global optical coherence tomography systems, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology business has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as production sites & capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers, and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market.

Competitive Landscape

To increase their revenue share and gain an advantage in the global optical coherence tomography market, key players have adopted a variety of growth strategies, including investments in research and development, the introduction of new products, strategic collaborations, alliances, acquisitions, and the use of cutting-edge technologies.

Canon Singapore introduced the Xephilio OCT-S1 in July 2021. It is a cutting-edge wide-field sweeping source of optical coherence tomography that can take up to 2320 mm high-resolution photos in a single scan.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. declared in June 2021 that it has successfully finished the technology transfer of its manufacturing process with Minnetronix Medical for the creation of its optical coherence tomography imaging devices.

Optical coherence tomography in cardiology is used for the diagnostic procedure during cardiac catheterization. The rise in the incidence of cardiac and ocular diseases, the need for earlier disease diagnosis, the demand for more sophisticated ophthalmic imaging devices, technological developments in OCT systems, and the increasing use of OCT equipment in industrial settings all contribute to the optical coherence tomography market’s growth.

Optical coherence tomography, which provides two- and three-dimensional viewing of the interior structure and morphology of tissues, has grown in popularity as one of the most frequently used technologies for biomedical research and medical diagnostics.

