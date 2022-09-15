Increasing Consumer Awareness To Fuel Adoption of Breast Biopsy Marker Market : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global breast biopsy marker market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of breast biopsy markers.

The global breast biopsy marker market has reached a valuation of US$ 798 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% to end up with a market size of more than US$ 1.4 billion by 2032.

Sales of breast biopsy markers are directly reliant on the number of breast cancers and breast biopsies performed, in which South Asia and ASEAN is the leading market at present.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Segmentation of Breast Biopsy Marker Industry Research

By Coating Type : With Bio-Absorbable Coating Without Coating

By Material : Metals & Alloys Titanium Stainless Steel Nitinol Nickel-Chromium Others Non-Metals Carbon-coated Ceramic Carbon-coated Zirconium Oxide PEKK

By Provider : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent breast biopsy marker manufacturers are Hologic, Carbon medical technology, BD, Mermaid Medical, and Argon Medical Devices.

Top manufacturers of breast biopsy markers are using revolutionary technologies and optimization. Leading manufacturers are concentrating on creating new products with enhanced imaging capabilities and biocompatibility.

In May 2019 , Argon Medical Devices, a global medical device manufacturer, completed the acquisition of Mana-Tech Ltd, a distributor of medical biopsy equipment in the U.K. and Ireland. This acquisition would allow them to commercialize their products across Europe.

, Argon Medical Devices, a global medical device manufacturer, completed the acquisition of Mana-Tech Ltd, a distributor of medical biopsy equipment in the U.K. and Ireland. This acquisition would allow them to commercialize their products across Europe. In Jan 2021, Hologic, Inc. completed the acquisition of Somatex Medical Technologies, a leading biopsy site marker and localization technology manufacturer.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of breast biopsy markers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading manufacturers of breast biopsy markers. A detailed dashboard view has been used to bring essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are primarily engaged in the breast biopsy marker business. The report’s market share analysis and comparison of prominent players enables report readers to take proactive steps in advancing their businesses.

The report includes company profiles, which include essentials such as production sites and capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers, and key strategies, as well as an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. The presence of each major player is mapped and presented in a matrix, providing readers with actionable insights that aid in thoughtful decision-making.

Why is Demand for Bioabsorbable Breast Biopsy Markers Surging?

Breast biopsy markers with bioabsorbable coatings are expected to upscale the market in the coming years as technology advances to produce cost-effective biomarkers using biodegradable materials.

The use of bioabsorbable coating breast biopsy markers is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

