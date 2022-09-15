Bodyboard Market is anticipated to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7.7% and reach US$ 177.4 million by 2032

The global bodyboard market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 255 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 493.1 million by the end of 2032.

It is challenging for new players to enter the bodyboard market as it takes a substantial amount of technological innovation and cost to set up a strong and reliable brand name. A significantly large investment is required to establish a production facility and distribution network to gain a sizeable market share.

The bodyboard market is highly fragmented in terms of suppliers and service providers, allowing manufacturers as well as consumers to switch to a provider as per their convenience. To capture a higher market share, manufacturers are focusing on product pricing by lowering operating costs and providing extensive margins to distributors.

Bodyboard Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Bodyboard market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Bodyboard market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Bodyboard supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Report benefits & key questions answered

Bodyboard Market Segmentations:

By Type:

· Bodyboard Market by Type :

Conventional Bodyboards 30.1″ to 35″ 35.1″ to 40″ 40.1″ to 45″ Greater Than 45″ Tandem Bodyboards



· Bodyboard Market by Buyer :

Recreational/Hobbyists Professionals



· Bodyboard Market by Sales Channel :

Offline Sales Channels Modern Trade Sports Equipment Stores Surfing Equipment Stores Water Sports Stores Brand Stores Online Sales Channels Company Websites e-Commerce Platforms



· Bodyboard Market by Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



