The bowling equipment market stands at a revenue total of US$ 943.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 1.46 billion by the end of the forecast period. The bowling equipment market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The bowling products market is expected to increase in valuation as sales of bowling balls, bowling shoes, bowling bags, bowling pins, bowling machines, etc. rise across the forecast period.

Demand for bowling equipment is anticipated to increase over the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of bowling in various regions of the world. The increasing millennial population is also expected to favour bowling equipment consumption across the forecast period. The bowling equipment market is anticipated to progress at a steady CAGR of 4.5% through 2032.

Bowling Equipment Market Segmentations:

Bowling Equipment Market by Type : Bowling Balls Bowling Pins Bowling Accessories Market

Bowling Equipment Market by Sales Channel : Sporting Goods Retailers Department Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Online Retail Others

Bowling Equipment Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



