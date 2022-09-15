Neurology Diagnostics Devices Market Growing At A CAGR Of 8.9% From 2022-2032 – Business Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Growth Size

At the end of 2021, the global neurology diagnostics devices market was valued at US$ 8.24 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 21.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.9% over the 2022-2032 time frame.

As per a detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, CT Scanners dominated the global market in 2021 accounting for 37.3% market share.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Neurology Diagnostics Devices Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Neurology Diagnostics Devices market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Neurology Diagnostics Devices market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Neurology Diagnostics Devices market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Neurology Diagnostics Devices Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Quanterix, Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Hitachi Medical Systems

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Compumedics Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc., Siemens AG

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Masimo

Natus Medical Incorporated

General Electric Company

Elekta AB

Neurosoft, Inc.

EB Neuro S.p.A.

Ricoh USA Inc.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Product : Electroencephalogram (EEG) fMRI Systems Optical Topography Systems (fNIRs) CT Scanners Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Cerebral Oximetry Devices Neuro-diagnostics Biomarker Tools

By Application : Cognitive Diagnosis Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Mental Health Stroke Concussion Dementia PTSD Other Neurological Diseases

By End User : Neurofeedback Clinics Neurology Clinics Hospitals Neurorehabilitation Centers Academic and Research Institutes



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

