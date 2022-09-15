Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Dynamic Growth Factors, COVID-19 impact on Industry Share and Outlook 2032

Worldwide sales of electrical stimulation devices are anticipated to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027. At present, the global electrical stimulation devices market is valued at US$ 7.5 billion and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 11 billion by 2027.

The use of spinal cord stimulation devices is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Rising prevalence of severe lower back pain, increasing rates of degenerative disc disorders in older people, and the ability of these devices to lessen pain and enhance movement & sleep are the major factors driving demand for spinal cord stimulation devices across the world.

MYOLYN

RS Medical

Nevro Corp.

Zynex Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTL Industries, Inc.

Cogentix Medical, Inc.

Cyberonics, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

By Device : Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Others

By Application : Pain Management Neurological & Movement Disorder Management Musculoskeletal Disorder Management Metabolism & GIT Management Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

