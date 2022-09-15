Manufacturers of Patient Temperature Monitoring Market To Benefit From Lucrative Growth Opportunities On Account Of Increasing Adoption : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global patient temperature monitoring market offers a 4-year forecast for 2022 to 2026. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of patient temperature monitoring devices.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies providing patient temperature monitoring devices, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments of Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry Research

By Product : Handheld Table-Top Invasive Smart Wearable

By Application : Pyrexia/Fever Hypothermia Blood Transfusion Anesthesia Others

By End User : Hospitals Home Care Settings Nursing Facilities Ambulatory Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from patient temperature monitoring devices across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through patient temperature monitoring devices during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units), and value (US$ Billion).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for patient temperature monitoring are available in terms of “US$ Billion”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a company can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the revenue perspective in the global patient temperature monitoring market.

Competitive Landscape

Patient temperature monitoring device suppliers are focused on new product releases, product upgrades, and global expansion. Expansion of the market is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in distribution partnerships as well as growing focus on preventative care.

In 2020, a brand-new non-contact infrared thermometer was unveiled by Xiaomi. The device has a one-second temperature reading time and a 0.2 degree precision.

