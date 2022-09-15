Rising Adoption of Medical Thermometers Market To Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global medical thermometers market offers a 4-year forecast for 2022 to 2026. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of medical thermometers.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Over the period of 2022 to 2026, worldwide medical thermometer sales are projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 8%. Currently, the global medical thermometers market stands at a revenue of US$ 2.2 billion and is expected to reach US$ 3 billion by the end of 2026.

Key Segments in Medical Thermometers Industry Research

By Product Type : Digital Thermometers Infrared Thermometers Other Product Types

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Other End Users

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from medical thermometers across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through medical thermometers during the forecast period.

Which End User Will Account for a Majority of Medical Thermometer Shipments?

“Hospitals Expected to Drive High Medical Thermometer Sales”

The global medical thermometers market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and other end users.

The hospitals segment currently holds a commanding market share and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. Over the next four years, the replacement of old mercury thermometers with modern digital and infrared thermometers is expected to be a prominent trend that will drive medical thermometers market potential in this segment.

Competitive Landscape :

Key suppliers of medical thermometers are expected to focus on new product launches to maximize their sales potential and increase their revenue generation capacity.

In May 2022, Exergen Corporation, a leading name in the medical thermometer industry, announced the launch of a new thermometer made for the Indian market. The TAT-2000 temporal artery thermometer is easy to use and highly accurate.

This latest research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, lists all the recent innovations in the medical thermometers industry landscape and also provides a comprehensive account of all the opportunities in the medical thermometers marketplace.

