MFGM Ingredients Market To Witness Rapid Growth In Demand During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-09-15 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

The global MFGM ingredients market is worth $96.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$ 234.4 million by the end of 2032. Europe is expected to command 30.3% of the global market for milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) ingredients by the end of 2032.

A recent Fact.MR study on the global MFGM ingredients market provides a 10-year forecast from 2022 to 2032. The study examines key trends that are currently influencing market growth. This report discusses critical dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, key stakeholders, and emerging players involved in the development of MFGM ingredients.

The study also discusses the dynamics that will influence the market’s future status over the forecast period. The report includes a thorough examination of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets.

Segmentation of MFGM Ingredients Industry Research

  • By Source :

    • Cow Milk
    • Buffalo Milk
    • Goat Milk
    • Camel Milk
    • Yak Milk

  • By End User :

    • Infant
    • Adults
    • Geriatric Population

  • By Application :

    • Brain and Cognitive Development
    • Immune Health
    • Digestive Health
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Prominent MFGM manufacturers are Aarla Food Ingredients, NZMP (Fonterra), Enfogrow A+, and Friesland Campina Ingredients.

Key manufacturers of MFGM ingredients are employing sustainable technologies and optimization of systems for diverse end users. Key market players are focusing on developing new products that are designed to address the problems of the elderly and infant population, such as cognitive health and immune development.

Pioneer manufacturers are driving customer-oriented product innovation to establish their brand identity in the MFGM ingredients space.

  • In Sept 2021Arla Foods Ingredients launched a product named Lacprodan Premium MFGM-10, which is a dry blend form of MFGM that helps ensure quality consistency and product safety.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of MFGM ingredients positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Report Summary

The study provides in-depth analysis of various features, such as speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-specific pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from MFGM ingredient manufacturers worldwide.

A comprehensive market estimate has been provided using both an optimistic and a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue from MFGM ingredient manufacturers during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been evaluated in terms of value (US$ Million) for each market segment.

Global and regional market estimates for MFGM ingredients are available in “US$ Million.” The report includes a Y-o-Y growth comparison on prominent market segments, as well as a market attractiveness evaluation. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all segments elevates the report. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in determining the level of opportunity that a company can pursue, as well as identifying potential resources in the global MFGM ingredients market from a revenue standpoint.

