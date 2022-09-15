Global market of operating room equipment surpassed a value of US$ 29 billion in 2018, and is likely to record a Y-o-Y growth of 6.0% in 2019, according to a new Fact.MR study. Key factors impacting the growth of global operating room equipment market range from surging prevalence of pathological and physiological diseases to growing preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures. In addition, rising number of hospitals along with growing regulatory approvals for a wide variety of medical devices are likely to create lucrative opportunities for manufactures in the operating room equipment industry.

The study finds that healthcare professionals and surgeons are demanding for operating rooms equipped with technically advanced devices that provide greater flexibility and ease of handling in order to ensure improved operational efficiency and better patient care system. Moreover, hospitals are heavily investing to upgrade operating rooms to reduce post-operative trauma and hospital stays for patients. These factors are directly influencing the global expansion of operating room equipment market. Further, growing adoption of various complex surgical equipment ranging from movables imagining system to operating room lights in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is foreseen to guide the future of global operating room equipment market.

Operating Room Equipment Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Operating Room Equipment market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Operating Room Equipment market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Operating Room Equipment supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

Report benefits & key questions answered

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Operating Room Equipment. As per the study, the demand for Operating Room Equipment will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Operating Room Equipment will grow through 2029. Operating Room Equipment historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Operating Room Equipment consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

North America Leads Gains in Operating Room Equipment Market

In 2017, operating room equipment market in North America crossed a value of US$ 10.5 billion, accounting for relatively high revenue share in the global scenario. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in number of ambulatory surgical clinics, and high healthcare expenditure in the region is likely to drive the growth of North America operating room equipment market. Meanwhile, APEJ is envisaged to emerge as an attractive region for operating room equipment market, backed by government initiatives for the development of healthcare infrastructure lined with growing number of hospitals as well as healthcare professionals.

