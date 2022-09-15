New York, USA, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Utility Communication Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Utility Communication Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Utility communication is the process of sending and receiving information between utilities and their customers. This can include things like billing information, outage notifications, and other important updates. Utility companies often use various communication channels to reach their customers, including phone, email, text, and social media.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Utility Communication technology are:

1. The move towards IP-based networks: IP-based networks are becoming increasingly popular in the utility sector as they offer a number of advantages over traditional proprietary networks.

2. The use of wireless technologies: Wireless technologies are playing an increasingly important role in the utility sector as they offer a number of advantages over wired technologies.

Key Drivers:

The Utility Communication market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for reliable and efficient communication systems for utility applications. The need for real-time data communication and monitoring of critical utility infrastructure is another key driver of the Utility Communication market. The growing demand for smart grid technology is also driving the growth of the Utility Communication market.

Market Segments:

The utility communication market is segmented by utility type, application, end-use, and region. By utility type, the market is classified into public, and private. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into oil & gas, transmission, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global utility communication market includes players such as Cisco Systems Inc, Texas Instruments In, Black & Veatch Holding Company, ABB Ltd, Motorola Solutions Inc, ZTE Corporation, Omicron Electronics GMBH, Power System Engineering Inc., Fujitsu, Schneider Electric, and others.

