MHealth Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace During The Forecast 2022 – 2032

The global mHealth market is expected to flourish at an impressive 12% CAGR, topping US$ 177 Bn in value by the end of the forecast period 2022-2032, concludes a recently published Fact.MR study. Growth is majorly attributed to the deepening penetration of internet and smart technologies across multiple geographies. Moreover, there is increased focus on improve access to healthcare.

From 2015 to 2021, the market flourished at a CAGR of 9%, reaching US$ 51 Bn by the end of the said historical period. The scope for mHealth has further expanded in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as patients extensively relied on telehealth and online medical consultation facilities in response to curbs on visiting in-patient clinics, hospitals or dispensaries.

As governments worldwide continue advancing healthcare improvement spending, key stakeholders are anticipated to extensively rely on mHealth apps and solutions. Furthermore, the ever increasing workload across commercial healthcare settings is compelling staff to incorporate automated and digital workflow optimization technologies, which is further widening scope for mHealth distribution and sales.

MHealth Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global MHealth market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the MHealth market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for MHealth supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of mHealths, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering mHealths has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the mHealth domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on MHealth: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. MHealth demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for MHealth will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for MHealth will grow through 2029. MHealth historical volume analysis: fact.mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

fact.mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. MHealth consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

MHealth Market Segmentations:

· By Component

mHealth Wearables BP Monitors Glucose Monitors Pulse Oximeters Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG) Neurological Monitors Activity Trackers/Actigraphs mHealth Apps Medical Apps Women’s Health Personal Health Record Apps Medication Management Apps Disease Management Apps Diagnostic Apps Remote Monitoring Apps Others Fitness Apps Exercise & Fitness Diet & Nutrition Lifestyle & Stress



· By Services

mHealth Monitoring Services Independent Aging Solutions Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services mHealth Diagnosis Services mHealthcare Systems Strengthening Services Other mHealth Services



· By Participants

Mobile mHealth Operators mHealth Device Vendors mHealth Content Players mHealthcare Providers



