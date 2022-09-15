Rising Incidence Of Brain Disease Will Boost Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring System Market

The latest research report published by “Fact.MR, the leading provider of business and competitive intelligence” in Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring System Market Research provides reliable data on various key factors shaping the Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring System industry growth curve and outlook. It is intended to provide Current Status of Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market.

Market Overview

Brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are used to continuously monitor oxygen partial pressure in the brain, providing early warning of hypoxic conditions, allowing timely intervention to restore oxygen delivery. Brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are used in patients suffering from cerebrovascular diseases such as traumatic brain injury and stroke.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Segmentation

The global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented based on mechanism, distribution channel and region.

Based on mechanism, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Clark electrode technology

Fluorescence and Fiberoptic luminescence quenching technology

Based on portability, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Non-portable

Portable

Based on end user, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Neurology clinics

Ambulatory Care Centres

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Outlook

By region, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated by the United States holds the largest share of the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market owing to its excellent medical infrastructure, local presence of large players, and high demand for neurosurgery.

North America is followed by Europe, which is expected to be led by Germany, France and the UK. Europe’s large medical infrastructure is an important driver for the European brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market.

The brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market is expected to gain significant traction in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions. China and India are expected to drive large market shares owing to economic development, large population, and medical advancement of the Asia Pacific Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring System Market.

The Middle East & Africa brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market is expected to be dominated by the wealthy Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar. However, poor incomes and poor social conditions in the African economy are hampering the market for brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Drivers

Increasing incidence and cases of brain diseases and disorders such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke and others, along with high demand for brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems, are the major drivers for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were approximately 2.8 million TBI-related hospitalizations and deaths in the United States in 2016, of which 50,000 died. CDC data also show a surprising increase in TBI-related hospitalizations, a 47% increase over the six-year period from 2010 to 2016.

As there is no definitive treatment for brain trauma, which is the clinical driver of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market, the measurement of partial brain oxygenation is very important for the prognosis and treatment of patients.

Cerebral oxygenation is a key parameter of mortality in traumatic brain injury because short-term hypoxia and hypotension can significantly increase mortality. Therefore, the low elasticity of demand for brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems is expected to drive the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market to attractive growth.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: A Snapshot

The global Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market is a highly integrated but low volume market characterized by the availability of technologically advanced brain tissue monitoring systems. This has led to the premium pricing of the product as few players dominate the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market.

Vendors operating in the Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market are engaging in the development of new products as the most popular strategies. Technical support and customized solutions are recent market demands and trends that play an important role in the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market. The introduction of technologically advanced products is expected to present a greater value proposition relative to cost in the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation. Hamamatsu Photonics KK; Medtronic; Syntica Instrumentation, Inc.; CARDION s ro; Oxford Optronix Ltd., RAUMEDIC AG

