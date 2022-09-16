Sales Of Portable Isolation Rooms Is Set To Surpass US$ 66.5 Million By 2032, Unveils Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global portable isolation room market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 43 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR to 4.4% by value over the assessment period (2022-2032).

Spreading health awareness because of rising infectious diseases and their consequences is creating a space for portable isolation rooms for transporting infected patients of biological contamination, such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), smallpox, tuberculosis, meningitis, etc.

For instance, Nippon Medical & Chemical Instruments collaborated with researchers and medical doctors to comprehend the demand and upgrade the product accordingly

Additionally, manufacturers such as Spectrum Aeromed are driving their sales by providing equipment mounts for ventilators and other critical equipment.

Consequently, both, the demand side and supply side are pushing the portable isolation room market forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Portable isolation pods expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 4.4 Mn over the forecast period.

Multiple occupancy portable isolation rooms projected to grow 1.5X during forecast period, while single occupancy segment expected to continue its dominance.

Based on sales channel, direct sales are projected to dominate the portable isolation room market by accounting for 73.3% market share by 2032.

Key Segments of Portable Isolation Room Industry Survey

Global Portable Isolation Room Market by Product:

Portable Isolation Rooms

Portable Isolation Pods

Global Portable Isolation Room Market by Occupancy:

Single Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms

Multiple Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms

Global Portable Isolation Room Market by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms

Indirect Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms

Global Portable Isolation Room Market by Region:

North America Portable Isolation Rooms Market

Latin America Portable Isolation Rooms Market

Europe Portable Isolation Rooms Market

East Asia Portable Isolation Rooms Market

South Asia & ASEAN Portable Isolation Rooms Market

Oceania Portable Isolation Rooms Market

MEA Portable Isolation Rooms Market

Winning Strategy

Advancing technologies adopted by manufacturers to add multiple life support features (for example, mounts for critical equipment) to portable isolation rooms has expanded their application and increased the reliability on the product. Another key success factor of the market was determined by the cohesive effort of manufacturers to supply enough products during periods of surged demand. Partnerships among key manufacturers fulfilled the demand-supply gap during the impact of COVID-19.

The future of the portable isolation room market will most importantly be driven by technological advancements that will aid the reduction of product price and supplement life support features for infected patients.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global portable isolation room market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (portable isolation rooms, portable isolation pods), occupancy (single, multiple), and sales channel (direct, indirect), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned healthcare team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the healthcare domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from portable isolation room manufacturers across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through portable isolation rooms during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Million).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for portable isolation rooms are available in terms of “US$ Million”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a company can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the revenue perspective in the global portable isolation room market.

