Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Stimulate Global Vancomycin Industry Growth -Fact.MR Survey

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Vancomycin Therapeutics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Vancomycin Therapeutics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vancomycin Therapeutics market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Vancomycin Therapeutics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vancomycin Therapeutics Market across various industries and regions

Report Attributes Details Vancomycin Market Size (2020) US$ 313.7 Mn Projected Year Value (2027) US$ 465.1 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2027) 5.8% CAGR China Market Growth Rate (2021-2027) 9.4% Key Companies Profiled Alvogen

MGB Biopharma Limited

Oragenics

Aphios Corporation

Microbiotix

Demand for linezolid is set to increase at the highest CAGR over the forecast period with a broad spectrum of activity against many gram-positive bacteria.

Competitive Landscape

Vancomycin is a competitive and moderately fragmented market. There are many players in the sector under scrutiny, including both, small and large pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, a wave of early-stage biotech companies has entered the market in response to developing antibiotic resistance.

For instance :

In February 2022, Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., the producer of Steripath®, which is the only FDA 510(k)-complaint device platform for the reduction of blood culture contamination for sepsis testing1, revealed US$ 46 million of growth equity financing led by RTW Investments, LP (“RTW”), and Sectoral Asset Management.



Key Segments Covered in Vancomycin Industry Research

Vancomycin Market by Type : Daptomycin Linezolid Quinupristin Ampicillin Chloramphenicol Others

Vancomycin Market by Application Sepsis Lung Infection Skin Soft Tissue Infection Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation Other Infections

Vancomycin Market by Region : North America Vancomycin Market Europe Vancomycin Market Asia Pacific Vancomycin Market Latin America Vancomycin Market MEA Vancomycin Market





