Demand For Train Control And Management Systems Set To Increase At A CAGR of 2.1% | Report Fact.MR

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Communication-based Train Control System Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Communication-based Train Control System market.

The global train control and management systems market stands at US$ 4.82 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 5.78 billion by the end of 2031.

Report Attributes Details
Train Control and Management Systems Market Size (2022) US$ 4.82 Bn
Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 5.78 Bn
Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2031) 2.1% CAGR
Key Companies Profiled
  • ABB
  • General Electric
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Alstom SA
  • Bombardier Inc.
  • MEN Mikro Elektronik GmbH
  • Siemens AG
  • DEUTA-WERKE GmbH
  • EKE Group
  • Strukton Rail
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Thales Group
Competitive Landscape :TCMS suppliers are adopting new strategies to expand their business scope and focus on providing better products and services across the global landscape.

  • In May 2021Railinc, a raid data and messaging provider for North American freight railway, announced the rebranding of its new business unit as TransmetriQ.
Key Segments of Train Control and Management Systems Industry Research

  • TCMS Market by Train Type :
    • Metros & High Speed Trains
    • Electric Multiple Units
    • Diesel Multiple Units
  • TCMS Market by Component :
    • Computer Control Units
    • Modular Input/output Devices
    • Mobile Communication Gateways
    • Human Machine Interfaces
    • Others
  • TCMS Market by Connectivity :
    • GSM-R
    • Wi-Fi
    • TETRA
    • Others
  • TCMS Market by Solution Type :
    • PTC (Positive Train Control) Systems
    • Communication-based Train Control (CBTC)
    • Integrated Train Control
  • TCMS Market by Region :
    • North America Train Control and Management Systems Market
    • Latin America Train Control and Management Systems Market
    • Europe Train Control and Management Systems Market
    • East Asia Train Control and Management Systems Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Train Control and Management Systems Market
    • MEA Train Control and Management Systems Market

