Increase in Financial Crime and Money Laundering Activities to Boost Demand for Tran Solutions Market, Evaluates Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Transaction Monitoring Solutions. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Transaction Monitoring Solutions market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Transaction Monitoring Solutions

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Transaction Monitoring Solutions, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Banks, as end users, capture nearly half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 25 Bn over 2021-2031

Among the use cases, fraud, risk & compliance has been the fastest-growing segment.

The Europe Transaction Monitoring Solutions market set to dominate in 2021, where Germany and France are set to acquire more than one-fourth market share and generate abundant revenue.

The market in China and Thailand is expected to dominate Asia Pacific with more than one-third and one-sixth market share, respectively.

“High R&D on artificial intelligence to improve overall product quality and increase in fraudulent & money laundering activities are set to aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The AI-based anti-money laundering solutions industry is fragmented in nature, where market leaders are dominating due to their global reach and funds. There are numerous new players who are also acquiring a share in the global market and challenging the big players.

Moreover, companies are dedicatedly focusing on geographical expansion, product up-gradation, and much more. Some of the recent developments of key AI-based AML service providers are:

On 11th February 2021, Nice Actimize launched WL-X, its breakthrough, next-generation Watch List (WL) screening solution leveraging the power of artificial intelligence for superior data management, advanced screening capabilities, and frictionless customer on-boarding.

On 29th April 2021, NICE Actimize and Refinitiv partnered to offer the NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance Suite to the Asia Pacific market.

On 22nd June 2021, ComplAdvantage added Know Your Business (KYB) data to create the industry’s first unified and most comprehensive data graph of individuals and business entities. KYB is the process to verify the identity and understand the risk of business customers, either before or during their on-boarding to a service.

On 9th June 2021, Pega Systems partnered with WithYouWithMe, a tech organisation that is making talent more accessible globally, to provide free training to WithYouWithMe students to train up Pega certified professionals, ready to start work on projects that require the specific Pega qualifications in process automation to help fulfil the digital skills gap.

On 29th April 2020, Temenos AG launched eight propositions – using innovative Explainable AI (XAI) and cloud technologies – to help banks in their immediate response to the COVID-19 crisis.

On 24th February 2021, Ayasdi launched Sensa, a pioneering solution for AML and financial crime detection to thwart money laundering activities.

On 27th April 2021, AI-based big data analytics provider ThetaRay as launched SONAR Solutions, an AML cross-border payments solution as a cloud-based service.

Many recent developments related to companies offering Transaction Monitoring Solutions have been tracked by the team of Fact.MR, which are available in the available in the full report.

