Increasing Use Of Mobile Services And Development Of 5G Networks Has Propelled Growth For Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market

250 Pages Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market.

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market- Competitive Landscape



Prominent wireless broadband Services providers in public safety market are reliant on offering new and enhanced services to potential clients, as well as forging safety agreements, acquiring small to medium-sized players, and filing patents or other regulatory approvals to remain afloat in the market. Some prominent developments in this field are as follows:

In April 2022, a field trial for Open RAN is being conducted by Parallel Wireless in Brazil, in partnership with Intel, Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Brisanet, Claro, TIM, and Vivo. Under Open Field, the collaboration aims to enable 4G and 5G broadband communications in Latin America. The trial will be conducted on an Open RAN network enabled by All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), using Band 7. In partnership with Inatel and TIP, the firm will showcase the company’s cloud-native, O-RAN compliant Open RAN solutions that enable 4G and 5G broadband connections for citizens of Brazil and other countries in Latin America.

In April 2022, Extreme Networks, Inc. announced that customers are reaping substantial benefits with Wi-Fi 6E deployments. Henry Ford Health System in the U.S and Crowne Plaza Antwerp Hotel in Belgium are using Extreme Wi-Fi 6E access points to connect their staff, guests and patients, creating a foundation that allows them to roll out innovative customer and patient experiences. As part of its Wi-Fi 6E strategy, Extreme added the AP5010 to its portfolio.

Prominent Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Growth Accelerators



Growing demand for mobile connectivity and growth for 5G network to drive the growth of wireless broadband in public safety market

Increasing adoption of connected devices and integration of sensors combined with public safety concerns are driving growth in the global wireless broadband market in public safety. Additionally, technological advances and an increase in the demand for affordable and real-time information are driving the market growth.

Increasing use of mobile services and development of 5G networks has propelled market growth for wireless broadband in public safety market. Public safety applications are increasing government expenditures, and the rise of IoT is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The Mobile Economy Report 2019 stated that mobile services were used by about 5.2 billion people, which represents 67% of the global population. According to Cisco, 70 percent of the world’s population will be connected to the mobile web by 2023.

Cisco predicts that global mobile subscriber numbers will reach 71% of the population by 2023. In public safety applications, wireless broadband technology is increasingly used at airports, railways, commercial buildings, and metros as critical communication applications are deployed in such locations.

In addition to the rise of internet users worldwide, modern wireless technologies have also grown in popularity. As a result of their popularity, advanced broadband infrastructure, such as the 4G, 5G, and LTE, is predicted to become more widespread in the future.

Globally, the development of services networks in telecommunications is continually occurring in many developing regions. It has been anticipated that technological advancements such as VoIP, LTE communications, sophisticated cellular networks, and others are expected to boost the market growth.

Key Segments Covered in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Report

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Technology :

Wi-Fi-based Wireless Broadband in Public Safety

Single Band

Dual Band

Cellular M2M-based Wireless Broadband in Public Safety

4G and 4G+

5G

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Offering :

Wireless Broadband Hardware in Public Safety

Wireless Adapter

Access Point and Range Extender

Other Offerings

Wireless Broadband Software in Public Safety Solutions

Wireless Broadband Services in Public Safety

Managed Services

Professional Services

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Application :

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Critical Communication

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Remote Monitoring and Surveillance

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Location Guidance

Other Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Applications

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by End User :

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for First Responders

Fire Fighters

Law Enforcement

Other First Responders

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Critical Infrastructures

Commercial Facilities

Healthcare and Medical Facilities

Government Facilities

Transportation System Sector

Other Critical Infrastructures

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Region :

North America Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market

Europe Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market

Asia Pacific Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market

Middle East & Africa Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market

Latin America Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market

