India Large Volume Parenteral Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2028

India Large Volume Parenteral Industry Overview

The India large volume parenteral market size was valued at USD 83.4 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in local manufacturing of Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) is contributing to the growth of the market in India. The presence of a large number of malnourished children, high natality, increasing rate of premature births, growing prevalence of cancer, and rising adoption of LVP formulations in various healthcare and home care settings for chronically ill geriatric patients are factors expected to drive the market. Diseases such as Crohn’s, esophageal cancer, ulcerative colitis, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, and laryngeal cancer can affect the oral intake of food in patients. Their growing prevalence is, in turn, expected to drive the demand for the parenteral mode of drug administration, aiding the growth of the market for large volume parenteral.

Key benefits offered by parenteral formulations including lower postoperative inflammatory response, lower infection rates, improved postsurgical immune competence, adequate nutrient supply, and shorter hospital stays are positively impacting market growth.LVPs provide a faster method for drug administration for patients during surgery or while recovering in the hospital. Growing physician preference for single-dose administration of vaccines and drugs to treat chronic diseases is further driving the demand for LVPs. The market is expanding due to an increase in the number of surgeries performed and the growing number of patients with chronic and lifestyle diseases that require hospitalization.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted market growth owing to increasing adoption of LVPs for various applications and increasing physician’s preference towards single-dose drug administration for improving drug absorption, and faster and safer patient recovery. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and malnutrition, along with rapid growth in the geriatric population is driving the adoption of LVPs. In addition, the increasing number of surgical procedures, ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and presence of critically ill patients with a hampered physiological functioning of the enteral route are additional factors surging the adoption of parenteral nutrition as an alternate route of administration.

Severe malnutrition in pregnant women is associated with factors such as intrauterine growth restriction, preterm delivery, congenital malformations, low birth weight, and perinatal mortality. Parenteral nutrition is advisable for pregnant women whose nutritional requirements are not being fulfilled by enteral intake. Moreover, the adoption of LVPs as part of total parenteral nutrition is increasing for pregnant women, to help maintain or restore optimal nutritional status for the mother as well as fetus, when caloric intake by oral or enteral routes is not sufficient. In addition, it provides necessary nutritional requirements for fulfilling metabolic and anabolic needs without increasing the overall risk of complications.

The Indian government has undertaken many steps to reduce overall medical costs and healthcare expenditure. The rapid introduction of generic drugs in the market for large-volume parenteral has remained a major focus and is expected to benefit Indian pharmaceutical companies. The companies are adopting new business models and introducing innovative ideas to meet consumer expectations. Indian pharma companies may continue to grow organically and inorganically through acquisitions and partnerships, which in turn, drives the market. For instance, in November 2020, Grifols and B Braun formed an alliance to enhance therapy safety and pharmacy production output. Grifols’ Kiro and B Braun’s Safe Infusion Systems will be combined to provide solutions for safe automated drug mixtures and delivery systems.

India Large Volume Parenteral Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India large volume parenteral market on the basis of application, volume, and end use:

India Large Volume Parenteral Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2028)

Therapeutic Injections

Fluid Balance Injections

Nutritious Injections

India Large Volume Parenteral Volume Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2028)

100 ml

250 ml

500 ml

1,000 ml

2,000 ml

India Large Volume Parenteral End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2028)

Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities

Home Care

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global India Large Volume Parenteral market include

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Sichuan Kelun

Albert David Ltd.

BML Parenteral Drugs

