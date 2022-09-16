Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Key Players, Analysis by Types and Distribution Channel till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Industry Overview

The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative disease across the globe is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of biologics for the treatment and the presence of strong pipeline drugs such as upadacitinib, risankizumab, tofacitinib, ustekinumab, and others is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market was negligible in 2020 whereas, a downfall in the diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease has been observed in many countries due to the complete lockdown imposed in those countries.

The increasing prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is one of the key factors expected to drive the market for inflammatory bowel disease treatment. According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCFA), around 70,000 new cases of inflammatory bowel disease are diagnosed in the U.S. every year. As per the CCFA report of 2019, about 1.6 million people were living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease in the U.S. Moreover, according to the European Federation of Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA), there were around 3.4 million people in Europe living with any form of IBD in 2020. An increasing number of people are being affected by IBD thereby increasing the demand for effective treatment options.

The presence of strong pipeline products for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is going to drive market growth. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, as of October 2019, there are a total of 730 clinical trials (includes drug development, observational studies, and others) related to IBD, and out of these 268 clinical trials are being conducted in the United States only. In the drug development against the inflammatory bowel disease segment, there are 63 clinical trials in phase-1, 132 clinical trials in phase-2, and 101 clinical trials in phase-3 globally. For instance, AbbVie Inc.’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib), a JAK inhibitor, is a promising drug candidate under phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Companies are engaged in the development of JAK inhibitors, anti-interleukin, S1P modulators, and other biologics to treat IBD.

Increasing approval of biosimilars such as Hyrimoz, Imraldi, Renflexis, and Inflectra is expected to increase the adoption of effective treatment due to its advantages over traditional treatment options. Other biosimilar products like Cyltezo (Boehringer Ingelheim), Hulio (Mylan N.V.), Avsola (Amgen Inc.), IXIFI (Pfizer Inc.) have received approval and are expected to be commercialized in near future. The launch of biosimilars is expected to increase the demand from emerging markets as these markets are price sensitive. Also, the increasing approval of biosimilars for pediatric Crohn’s disease will contribute to market growth globally.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market on the basis of type, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Crohn’s Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Aminosalicylates

Corticosteroids

TNF inhibitors

IL inhibitors

Anti-integrin

JAK inhibitors

Others

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Oral

Injectable

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment market include

AbbVie Inc.

Biogen

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

UCB S.A.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Lilly

