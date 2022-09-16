Audiological Devices Market to Witness Modest Growth, Amid Increased Hearing Impairment Incidences – Fact.MR Survey

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Audiological Devices Market Survey

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Audiological Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Audiological Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Auditory impairments affect people of all age groups, ranging from moderate to severe. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), auditory impairments account for the 3rd largest physical disability among people. Furthermore, the World Health Organization estimated in 2019 that unaddressed hearing losses have cost countries US$ 750 Bn annually. 90% of the patients were adults, of which males constituted more than 50%.

The high incidence of hearing disabilities in the geriatric population is the main factor behind increasing deafness. As a consequence, people are increasingly seeking treatment for the same. On the premise of the aforementioned trends, the global audiological devices market shall experience a moderate growth pegged at 5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is poised to surpass a value of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2026-end.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Audiological Devices market.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Audiological Devices Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the audiological devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis product, disease type, end-user and key regions.

By Product : Hearing Aids: In-the-ear Hearing Aids (ITE) Receiver-in-the-ear Hearing Aids (RITE) Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids (BTE) Canal Hearing Aids (CHA) Cochlear Implants Bone-anchored Healing Aids Diagnostic Devices: -Audiometers -Octoscopes Tympanometers

By Disease Type : Otosclerosis Meniere’s Disease Acoustic Tumors Otitis Media Others

By End-user : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

By Region : North America Europe Latin America Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Takeaways of the Audiological Devices Market Study:

Hearing Aids are expected to retain a major chunk of the audiological devices market share, accounting for 60% of the market. However, cochlear implants are gaining traction, owing to their suitability for severely hearing impaired patients.

Meniere’s disease is the most prevalent hearing impairment among patients. Accounting for one-third of the total market share, the Meniere’s disease type is expected to leverage the audiological devices market share in the forecast period. Projected CAGR for the same is 5.8%.

While clinics shall account for a major chunk of the audiological devices market, ambulatory services are gaining momentum. Reduced waiting time for treatment is a key driver for the growth of the ambulatory services segment.

By region, Europe remains the most lucrative market for audiological devices, due to increasing geriatric population. By 2026, Europe shall account for more than one-third of the market share.

However, Asia-Pacific shall register impressive growth, due to technological developments and entry of key audiological market players. Projections indicate a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020-2026.

“The global audiological devices shows a positive growth trend in the future. Increase in the elderly population, coupled with burgeoning research in addressing hearing impairments, shall drive key market players to innovate,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

New Product Launches to Shape Audiological Devices Competition Landscape

Important audiological devices market players such as Sonova International and William Demant Holdings A/S, focus on development of technologically advanced audiological devices and product launches to increase their footprint. For instance, Sonova International recently unveiled its “Virto M Black” custom made hearing aid. Part of Sonova’s Marvel customized in-the-ear (ITE) technology, the device includes Bluetooth streaming and a personalized hearing experience through the myPhonak App. Likewise, William Demant Holdings A/S offers hearing impairment solutions through its Oticon, Bernafon, Sonic, Audika and MAICO brands. Core businesses include hearing devices, hearing implants, diagnostic instruments and intelligent audio solutions.



