Growing Adoption of Turbochargers to Boost Demand of Automotive Hoses Market, Fact.MR Report

The Market Research Survey of Automotive Hoses by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Automotive Hoses as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Automotive Hoses with key analysis of Automotive Hoses market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Growing Adoption of Turbochargers will Trigger Demand for Automotive Hoses

With the global automotive industry gaining momentum, turbochargers have gained their popularity among commercial vehicle manufacturers. On account of various advantages of incorporating turbocharger in vehicles, such as improved fuel efficiency, power output, and engine performance, turbocharger sales have surged in the past few years.

As turbochargers are one of the leading applications of automotive hoses, a substantial rise in the production and sales of turbochargers is expected to complement growth of the automotive hoses market in the coming future.

During the period 2007-2017, the global production of passenger cars increased from over 53.2 million to nearly 73.5 million, and the global sales of passenger cars increased from 51 million to 71 million, according to statistics published by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). With a significant rise in disposable income of consumers in developing countries, and developments in transportation infrastructure, the automotive sector is likely to witness steady growth in the future.

Growth of the automotive industry is spurring growth in automotive parts production. As automotive hose is an important automotive component, the rapidly expanding global vehicle parc is expected to provide a boost to growth of the market in the future.

Automotive Hoses Market: Segmentation

In the Fact.MR report, the automotive hoses market has been broadly divided into four segments – vehicle types, material types, applications, and sales channels for automotive hoses.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)

Two Wheelers

Based on the material type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Plastic Automotive Hoses

Metal Automotive Hoses

Rubber Automotive Hoses

Based on the applications of automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Coolant Hoses

Turbo Charger Hoses

Air Conditioning Hoses

Windshield Washer Fluid Hoses

Fuel Hoses

Brake Hoses

Key questions answered in Automotive Hoses Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Automotive Hoses Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Automotive Hoses segments and their future potential? What are the major Automotive Hoses Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Automotive Hoses Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Key Players –

The Fact.MR study offers a comprehensive analysis on the automotive hoses marketplace, profiling the key stakeholders across the value chain. The players profiled in the study include,

Eaton Corporation Plc

Continental AG

United Rubber Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Gates Corporation

United Flexible

Semperit AG Holding

Trelleborg AB

RADCOFLEX Australia Pty Ltd.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Automotive Hoses Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Automotive Hoses market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Key Automotive Hoses growth projections and highlights

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Automotive Hoses Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Automotive Hoses Market Survey and Dynamics

Automotive Hoses Market Size & Demand

Automotive Hoses Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Automotive Hoses Sales, Competition & Companies involved

