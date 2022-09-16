Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers Is A Major Factor Driving The Growth Of The Lactoferrin Supplement Market 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Lactoferrin is a glycoprotein present in cow and human milk and is used as a supplement as it offers various health benefits. Lactoferrin supplements are available in the form of capsules and provide antiviral, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. They thus witness demand from the manufacturers of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, among others.

Lactoferrin Supplements Market: Dynamics

Growing health consciousness among consumers is a major factor driving the growth of the lactoferrin supplement market as lactoferrin regulates iron metabolism, acts as an antibacterial agent, has antioxidant properties and thus, helps in improving immunity. Also, there has been an increase in the demand for sports nutrition products, owing to the rising fitness trend among youngsters, which is likely to drive the lactoferrin supplement market as lactoferrin offers nutritional value and is easy to consume.

Around 25% of the global population suffers from anemia due to iron deficiency. Lactoferrin supplements are a better and safe solution to cure anemia as they regulate iron absorption and metabolism. The percentage of lactose intolerant population has been increasing and lactose intolerance can further lead to iron deficiency. Lactoferrin supplements do not contain lactose and thus, are a viable source of iron for lactose-intolerant consumers. This is expected to fuel the growth of the lactoferrin supplement market in the coming years.

Lactoferrin is a major protein present in whey and whey is a by-product obtained during cheese manufacturing. Companies can use the whey obtained during cheese production to manufacture lactoferrin so as to be cost-effective. The cheese market has been witnessing steady growth and hence, the efficient use of whey might prove to be economical and further help manufacturers increase lactoferrin production.

The overdose of lactoferrin supplements can cause constipation, loss of appetite, skin rash, etc. and therefore, the lack of awareness about the consumption and dosage of lactoferrin supplements can be a major restraint in the growth of the lactoferrin supplement market.

Companies are focusing on developing lactoferrin supplements that are vegetarian, gluten-free, lactose- free, etc., which has been driving the lactoferrin supplement market, owing to the rise in the demand for gluten-free products and preferential use of ethically-produced products that are safe and easily available by consumers.

