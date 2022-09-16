Adoption Of Tuberculosis Biomarkers Market To Soar Across Top Countries In Globe By 2031

Market Overview:-

In 2020, the demand for tuberculosis biomarkers faced a minor decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As the condition is recovering in 2021, the market players are upgrading their business operations by adopting innovative ways that attracts customers to regain their earlier positions in the market.

In 2021, rising government initiatives and efforts to create awareness regarding proper checkup and medication for tuberculosis contributes to add lucrative progress.

At present, the prevalence of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and deaths caused worldwide due to this is creating a strong urge for tuberculosis biomakers. Growing use of biomarkers in personalised medicines as well as drug discovery & development is acting as a key trend favouring the growth.

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Drivers

Tuberculosis biomarkers market primarily driven by a key factors such as the increasing incidence of tuberculosis. According to the WHO, in 2016 approximately 1.7 million people were dead and 10.4 million new cases were reported, worldwide.

The introduction of newer tuberculosis biomarkers is expected to play a crucial role in helping scientist in the characterization and selection of suitable treatment strategies.

For instance, in 2016 scientist from Oxford University identified new biomarkers for Tuberculosis (TB) which will provide valuable clues to assess whether potential new vaccines could be effective.

The antigen detection technology and biomarkers discovery strategies are rapidly evolving, which is expected to fuel the Tuberculosis biomarkers market growth. Increasing awareness among doctors, patients and technicians in the developing countries would help in promoting the growth of market.

However, more chances of experimental failure, ethical issues associated with the tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment, huge investment, time consumption, low validation and independent confirmation of biomarkers limits further development of tuberculosis biomarkers market.

Tuberculosis Biomarkers Market: Snapshot

Tuberculosis (TB) biomarkers occupy a central role in the disease characterization, infection and risk assessment, rapid diagnosis, and ultimately cure. Despite considerable volumes of research and the proliferation of biomarker candidates over the past decades, the global market is still characterized by large unmet needs. This is evident in the devastating effect of tuberculosis on the mortality and morbidity in worldwide populations.

The market is replete with tuberculosis biomarkers that claim to measure the status of infection and further predict outcomes of vaccination or therapy. But, the fact that none of them is efficacious enough to enable a simple, accurate, and rapid diagnostic test for the infectious disease is a pressing concern.

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global tuberculosis biomarkers market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds significant market share in the global tuberculosis biomarkers mainly due to the well-established players.

The emerging regions in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa holds promising future for rise in tuberculosis biomarker market, due to increase in awareness towards the tuberculosis and increase in population simultaneously.

In developing economies such as India and China, new industry players are trying to establish their market presence by developing the generic version of the biomarker, through contract research organizations. This is expected to support in reduction in the manufacturing cost for the company and other production related cost.

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Key ParticipantsKey players in the tuberculosis biomarkers market are Antrum Biotech, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QuantuMDx, bioMérieux, Abbott, Rapid Biosensor Systems Ltd, GlobalBio Diagnostics Corp., Danaher Corporation, Alere Inc and Cisbio Bioassays.

Tuberculosis Biomarkers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Immune response-based tests

Serologic and antigenic biomarkers

NAAT

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Research Institutes

Diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceutical Industry

Government Institutes

Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery and Research / Clinical Trails

Diagnostics

Disease Prognosis

