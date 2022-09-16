Rising Demand For Infant Formula To Fuel The Modified Maize Starch Market Growth

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Modified Maize Starch Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Modified Maize Starch Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Modified Maize Starch Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Introduction

Generally used as stabilizer, thickening agent, or an emulsifier, modified maize starch is prepared by physically, chemically, and enzymatically treating maize to change its properties. Owing to its gluten-free attributes and rich source of carbohydrates, modified maize starch is gaining increasing demand in processed or microwavable food products.

In addition, modified maize starch can be used as a gelling agent to better maintain the texture of the food products. These are key factors influencing the development of modified maize starch market. Rising scope of applications for modified maize starch in various industries including pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, and cosmetics is likely to favor significant growth in its market.

Steady Demand for the Thickening Agents to Seek Modified Maize Starch

As the most common thickening agent, modified starch is extensively used in the processed food industry. While there are multiple sources including wheat, maize, potato, rice, and cassava, modified starch derived from maize is cost effective as compared to that derived from wheat or cassava. As modified maize starch provides a better alternative to cost-intensive thickeners and other raw materials, it reduces the overall food product cost.

On account of these benefits, demand for modified maize starch as thickening agents has increased with the rising demand for processed food. Apart from the application as a thickening agent, modified maize starch is also used as a stabilizer and emulsifier in the food industry.

Dairy Products Industry to Present Lucrative Opportunities

Modified maize starch is extensively utilized as thickeners, stabilizers, and emulsifiers in the dairy industry. For the manufacturing of yogurt, in particular, low fat and fat-free yogurt, modified maize starch is added as a fat replacer and creaminess enhancer. Further, manufacturers are actively engaged in R&D activities to introduce novel dairy products.

For instance, Cargill has introduced a new modified starch that declines fat content by 50% in yogurts without affecting the taste. With the projected growth of US$ 36 billion of the global low fat and fat-free yogurt market by the end of 2026, the utilization of modified maize starch in the dairy industry is likely to grow in the future.

Essential Takeaways from the Modified Maize Starch Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Modified Maize Starch Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Modified Maize Starch Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Modified Maize Starch Market.

Important queries related to the Modified Maize Starch Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Modified Maize Starch Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Modified Maize Starch Market during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Modified Maize Starch Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Modified Maize Starch Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Modified Maize Starch Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Ascorbyl Palmitate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Modified Maize Starch Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Modified Maize Starch Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Modified Maize Starch Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

