Advancements in Chemical Industry to Complement Tin Chemicals Market Growth, Unveils Fact.MR

Tin chemicals are also largely used in PVC stabilizers where they have specific technical advantages. In recent years, tin chemicals have gained a number of industrial applications including surfaces treatment, plating, catalysts, reducing agents, glazes, and energy and electronic devices.

Further, growing use of tin chlorides such as stannous chloride dehydrates and stannous chloride anhydrous for applications in metalized glazing, electric components, and even in food industries for tin-packed food, is expected to create potential growth prospects for the market of tin chemicals.

Global demand for tin has been on the rise due to significant advances in the chemical industry in recent years. In addition, there has been increasing use of tin plating among various industries to ensure the protection and safety of many products and systems. These are the important factors boosting the growth of the tin chemicals market at the global level.

Tin Chemicals Market to Witness Steady Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2017, China was the largest producer and consumer of tin, with rapid growth in the automotive sector and other industries. Rising demand for tin chloride in food, electronic, and glazing industries in the Asia Pacific region on the account of growing disposable along with rapid industrialization is likely to fuel the future expansion of the tin chemicals market. A focus on the installation of robust manufacturing facilities in developing countries such as China and India to meet the consistently rising local demand remains one of the key growth strategies for manufacturers of tin chemicals.

Although the tin chemicals market is expected to maintain a positive outlook, concerns about tin supply such as ethical sourcing regulation and similar regulatory pressures on the catalysts market, especially in Europe, may impede the demand for tin chemicals.

Tin Chemicals Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, tin chemicals market can be segmented into:

Sodium stannate

Stannous chloride anhydrous

Stannous chloride dihydrate

Stannous oxalate

Stannic oxide

On the basis of application, tin chemicals market can be segmented into:

Plating Materials

Chemical Catalysts

Life Science Reagents

Process Chemicals

Pigment Precursors

