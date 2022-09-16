Rapidly Ageing Demographics Is Supplementing The Prebiotic Fiber Market – Scrutinized In New Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Prebiotics are fibers found mostly in natural foods such as onion, garlic, asparagus and others. These fibers are a vital source of natural feed for beneficial bacteria that reside in human gut. Prebiotics fiber is non-digestible food substances that help to stimulate the growth of the favourable species of bacteria in the human gut, and thus it benefits the host. The demand for prebiotics fiber is rapidly rising within the functional food market due to its vast applications in dairy products, breakfast cereals, health drinks, nutrition bars, meat products, beverages, bakery products, mineral supplements, meat products, weight loss products, infant food, green foods and pet food. Furthermore, the ever-rising usage of prebiotics in dairy products is a lucrative sector for manufacturers as the dairy market grows significantly and is a multi-billion dollar industry. High cost involved in the research and development of prebiotic fiber and stringent regulation on new ingredients for the registration and labelling in the U.S. and Europe is likely to restrict growth to some extent. This market is primarily driven due to increasing consumer awareness towards health, nutrition and exaggerate focus on the need for essential fiber in the diet. Besides the growing dairy industry is anticipated to be the most important factors responsible for the growth of prebiotics fiber market. Further, increasing concerns over diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol has led to increasing use of fat and sugar-free products that further slated to boost the demand for prebiotics.

Global Prebiotic Fiber Market Dynamics Rapidly Ageing Demographics – Supplementing the Prebiotic Fiber Market Developed countries have the high oldest population profiles, but the developing countries have a substantially large chunk of the population moving to a geriatric population group. This population group is backed by financial stability better than the previous generations, and the governmental support for medication is also stronger than ever. Since this population group is also more informed than previous generations, the population group – particularly in developed markets, opt for medication which is friendlier to the body. Nonetheless, doctors also recommends probiotic fiber supplement to this age group instead of high dosage of chemical-based medicines. As this population group expands, they are likely to develop an ever-expanding "greener pasture" for prebiotic fiber manufacturers. A targeted strategy from such prebiotic fiber producers and marketers has already been observed in the market, wherein they focus more on bacterial strain particularly doctored for old age people. A number of older people in developing countries is projected to increase by more than 250%, compared to 71% increase in the expanded edition.

Increasing Perception Among pet Owners, Cattle Farmers and Hobbyists Concerning the Advantages of Prebiotic Fiber for Animal Feed Be it livestock or the companion animals, the animal owners are now relatively more aware of the importance of proper nutrition for the animal. The livestock owners are more concerned about animal health and prefer to provide sufficient nutrition and supplement to maintain adequate health. On the other hand, companion animal owners are also keener on providing appropriate nutrition to the household animals instead of feeding them leftovers. This growing perception among pet owners, cattle farmers and companion animal owners is increasing the consumer base for prebiotic fiber market and is likely to increase the sales.

Global Prebiotic Fiber Market Regional Overview Europe dominated the global demand for prebiotic fiber market in 2017 in terms of revenue. Moreover, in the future, Asia Pacific will remain the most promising market with a high estimated CAGR growth in terms of volume from 2015 to 2021, due to the increasing awareness of digestive health. Economies such as Japan and China are expected to be the chief contributors to this growth. This market witnessed growth in the recent years due to increasing demand for dairy products, the primary application sector of prebiotic fiber. Understanding consumer demand and market opportunities, prebiotic fiber manufacturers are focusing on product development with various end application. Dairy products and infant formula segments have seen the highest number of new product launches during the last three years.

Global Prebiotic Fiber Market Key Players Some of the key market participants in the global Prebiotic Fiber market are: Sensus, Jarrow, Cargill Inc., Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition, Weetabix, Clasado Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Stonyfield Farm, Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, Beghin Meiji, Roquette America, Inc., Royal Cosun, Parmalat S.p.A., and FrieslandCampina Domo and Other prominent players.