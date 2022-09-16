Sports Nutrition Product Consumption Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of Around 7.9% Over The Period Of 2022-2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Sports Nutrition Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Sports Nutrition Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

Key Players

  • Abbott Nutrition
  • Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Nestlé S.A.
  • J Donohoe Beverages Ltd.
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Premier Nutrition Corporation
  • Vitaco Health
  • INC Sports Nutrition
  • Health Foods International Limited
  • Uelzena Group Quality Nutrition Technology (QNT)
  • Biothrive Sciences
  • Optimum Nutrition, Inc.
  • Scivation
  • Now Foods
  • CD Sport International
  • AmerPharma
  • JW Nutritional, LLC
  • ABH Pharma Inc.

Market Segments Covered in Sports Nutrition Industry Research

  • By Ingredient Type
    • Plant-derived Protein
      • Soy Protein
      • Rice Protein
      • Pea Protein
      • Potato Protein
    • Animal-derived Protein
      • Creatine
      • Milk Protein
      • Whey Protein Concentrates
      • Whey Protein Isolates
      • Casein
      • BCAA
    • Blends
  • By Nature
    • Organic Sports Nutrition
    • Conventional Sports Nutrition
  • By Form
    • Ready-to-Drink Sports Nutrition Products
    • Energy & Protein Bars
    • Sports Nutrition Powder
    • Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules
  • By Function
    • Energizing Products
    • Rehydration
    • Pre-workout
    • Recovery
    • Weight Management
  • By Flavor
    • Regular Sports Nutrition Products
    • Flavored Sports Nutrition Products
      • Fruit Punch
      • Berries
      • Citrus
      • Chocolate
      • Vanilla
      • Other Flavors
  • By Sales Channel
    • B2B Sales of Sports Nutrition Products
    • B2C Sales of Sports Nutrition Products
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Convenience Stores
      • Specialty Stores
      • Drug Stores
      • Online Retail Stores
      • Other Sales Channels               

 Key Highlights

  • Sales of Sports Nutrition Market in 2020
  • Competitive Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market
  • Demand Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market
  • Key Trends of Supply Side Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market
  • Outlook of Sports Nutrition Market
  • Insights of Sports Nutrition Market
  • Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market
  Survey of Sports Nutrition Market

Size of Sports Nutrition Market

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Sports Nutrition Market which includes global GDP of Sports Nutrition Market growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Sports Nutrition Market and their impact on the overall value chain from Sports Nutrition Market to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the Sports Nutrition Market sales.

More Valuable Insights on Sports Nutrition Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market, Sales and Demand of Sports Nutrition Market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

 

Why choose Fact.MR?  

We carry immense pride in saying that our work is recognized by 150+ countries worldwide. Our experience is conveyed by the fact that we have published 6, 000+ reports, thanks to our dedicated team of professionals. With digital intelligence solutions, we support our clients in remaining at the driver’s seat. Our crew of 300+ analysts are available 24/7 to offer dynamic updates regarding various verticals and companies.

 

About Us:

Fact.MR research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed.

