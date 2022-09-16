Sports Nutrition Product Consumption Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of Around 7.9% Over The Period Of 2022-2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Sports Nutrition Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Sports Nutrition Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

Request Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=263

Key Players

Abbott Nutrition

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Nestlé S.A.

J Donohoe Beverages Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Premier Nutrition Corporation

Vitaco Health

INC Sports Nutrition

Health Foods International Limited

Uelzena Group Quality Nutrition Technology (QNT)

Biothrive Sciences

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

Scivation

Now Foods

CD Sport International

AmerPharma

JW Nutritional, LLC

ABH Pharma Inc.

Market Segments Covered in Sports Nutrition Industry Research

By Ingredient Type Plant-derived Protein Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein Animal-derived Protein Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Isolates Casein BCAA Blends

By Nature Organic Sports Nutrition Conventional Sports Nutrition

By Form Ready-to-Drink Sports Nutrition Products Energy & Protein Bars Sports Nutrition Powder Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules

By Function Energizing Products Rehydration Pre-workout Recovery Weight Management

By Flavor Regular Sports Nutrition Products Flavored Sports Nutrition Products Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Other Flavors

By Sales Channel B2B Sales of Sports Nutrition Products B2C Sales of Sports Nutrition Products Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Other Sales Channels



Ask an Analyst: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=263

Key Highlights

Sales of Sports Nutrition Market in 2020

Competitive Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market

Demand Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market

Key Trends of Supply Side Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market

Outlook of Sports Nutrition Market

Insights of Sports Nutrition Market

Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market

Survey of Sports Nutrition Market

Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/263

Size of Sports Nutrition Market

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Sports Nutrition Market which includes global GDP of Sports Nutrition Market growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Sports Nutrition Market and their impact on the overall value chain from Sports Nutrition Market to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the Sports Nutrition Market sales.

More Valuable Insights on Sports Nutrition Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market, Sales and Demand of Sports Nutrition Market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Why choose Fact.MR?

We carry immense pride in saying that our work is recognized by 150+ countries worldwide. Our experience is conveyed by the fact that we have published 6, 000+ reports, thanks to our dedicated team of professionals. With digital intelligence solutions, we support our clients in remaining at the driver’s seat. Our crew of 300+ analysts are available 24/7 to offer dynamic updates regarding various verticals and companies.

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Fact.MR research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com