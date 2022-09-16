The Global Ferrous Sulfate Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.9% Over The Long-Term Forecast Period (2022-2032)

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR predicts the sales of Ferrous Sulfate to exceed US 2.24 Bn by registering a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Increasing lactose intolerance along with the prevalence of veganism is positively influencing the sales of Ferrous Sulfate. In addition, adoption of Ferrous Sulfate in the food and beverage industry is augmenting the demand for the same.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the sales of Ferrous Sulfate surged at a CAGR of 7%. The onset of COVID-19 affected various industries across the globe. But, on the other hand, people invested in immunity boosting beverages. Although the sales of Ferrous Sulfate were affected in the initial quarters of the pandemic, the demand for the same is expected to retrieve.

Competitive landscape

Ferrous sulfate market is considered to be extremely fragmented. Regardless of a high level of fragmentation in the ferrous sulfate market, the top two market participants continue to maintain their status quo by holding onto their ferrous sulfate revenue shares.

These two companies include Venator Materials PLC and Kronos Worldwide Inc. Collectively these two players account for around one-third revenue share of the overall ferrous sulfate market.

Rising Premature Babies Influence Ferrous Sulfate Demand?

Ferrous sulfate acts as a brain development enhancer and supports the multiplication of red blood cells. The demand for ferrous sulfate is likely to remain influenced by its significant application in the therapeutic space where it is used as a preventive measure for anemia caused due to a lack of red blood cells, particularly among premature babies.

Ferrous sulfate Market Key Segments

By Type

Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate

Ferrous Sulfate Heptahydrate

By Grade

Food Grade

Technical Grade

By Application

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Pigment

Cement

Animal Feedstock

Others

The Ferrous Sulfate Chamber report offers insights to several qualitative and quantitative aspects of the growth dynamics to inform and guide stakeholders in effective strategy-making. The following insights cover some of the more important aspects:

Key drivers, impediments, and winning imperatives for top players

Prevailing technology trends globally

Ongoing research and development activities in various regions and their role on the revenue potential of Ferrous Sulfate Chamber

New business models

Collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions

Key strategies being adopted by top players

Entry barriers and intensity of competition in the Ferrous Sulfate Chamber

Size of opportunities in different key regional markets

Region-wise assessment of potential opportunities during the forecast period

Through this report, reader gets insights and assessments on following aspects:

Latest guidelines in important sectors influencing the overall demand in the Ferrous Sulfate Chamber

Detailed profiling of diverse companies operating in this market

Important trends underlining high investments by top shareholders in diverse countries

Shifting consumer preferences and latest trends in key industries

Latest opportunities for investments in diverse technology and product/service types

Varying demand and consumption of diverse product segments

The insights and estimations offered in this report are the output of consistent research by Fact.MR analysts. The unique approach and effective guidance offered in this report will help stakeholders to comprehend the growth dynamics of the Ferrous Sulfate Chamber.

