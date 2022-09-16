Controlled Substances Market Is Projected To Record A Modest Expansion At 4% CAGR Through 2028

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Controlled Substances Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Controlled Substances Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Controlled Substances Market trends accelerating Controlled Substances Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Soil Analysis Technology Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Controlled Substances Market – Competition Landscape

GW Pharmaceuticals has announced its plan of epidiolex (CBD or cannabidiol) development program in 2018, to combat infantile spasms, which according to the company is the fourth largest target indication for its program of epidiolex orphan pediatric epilepsy development.

Molecular Science Corporation and Canopy Growth entered into a strategic collaboration in 2018, to pioneer standardized testing methods for analyzing and enhancing the efficacy of cannabis testing, its safety awareness and product knowledge.

Aphria Incorporation has signed an exclusive agreement with Colcanna SAS for extending its medical cannabis sales in Columbia. Aphria eyes to leverage the large distribution footprint of Colcanna SAS to market its MMJ products in Columbia.

Key Segments of Controlled Substances Market

By Drug Class Opioids Codeine Morphine Fentanyl Meperidine Methadone Oxycodone Others Stimulants Amphetamine Methylphenidate Dextroamphetamine Methamphetamine Others Depressants Barbiturates Benzodiazepines Marijuana Medical Marijuana Recreational Marijuana

By Application Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Pain Management Depression Seizure Anxiety Sleep Disorders Cough Suppression Others

By Distribution Channel Institutional Sale Hospitals Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies E- Commerce/Mail Order Pharmacies



A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Controlled Substances Market which includes global GDP of Controlled Substances Market growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Controlled Substances Market and their impact on the overall value chain from Controlled Substances Market to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the Controlled Substances Market sales.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Controlled Substances Market, Sales and Demand of Controlled Substances Market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

