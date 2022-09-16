Agricultural Micronutrients Market Is Projected To Expand At A Steady CAGR Of 3.6% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021, and expand at a steady CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Diets with low nutrients can be blamed for an increase in occurrence of micronutrient deficiency across populations. Micronutrient deficiencies in the soil not only reduce crop yield but also nutritional quality. Moreover, lower micronutrients in crops have adverse effects on human health.

Agronomic bio-fortification improves the bioavailability of micronutrients in the edible portion of crops as well as the bioavailability of processed foods consumed by humans. Various governments’ attempts to regulate micronutrient deficiency by increasing the content of agricultural micronutrients in agricultural produce are pushing the market for agricultural micronutrients.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Global agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to hit US$ 7 Bn valuation by 2031.

The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

By nutrient, the zinc segment is expected to have a dominant share in the global market.

North America accounted for over 15% of global demand for agricultural micronutrients in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region to dominate the demand pie of agricultural micronutrients.

Cereals and grains to dominate demand and sales share of agricultural micronutrients in FY2021.

Fertigation application of agricultural micronutrients is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

“New product launches and product innovation in agricultural micronutrients are key drivers for market players across regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Segments Covered in Agricultural Micronutrients Industry Analysis

By Nutrient Boron Agricultural Micronutrients Manganese Agricultural Micronutrients Zinc Agricultural Micronutrients Copper Agricultural Micronutrients Others

By Crop Agricultural Micronutrients for Cereals & Grains Agricultural Micronutrients for Fruits & Vegetables Agricultural Micronutrients for Oilseeds & Pulses Others

By Application Soil Agricultural Micronutrients for Fertigation Agricultural Micronutrients for Foliar Agricultural Micronutrients for Seed Treatment Agricultural Micronutrients for Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

