The Controlled Release Fertilizer Industry Is Expected To Surpass A CAGR Of 5% From 2022-2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market trends accelerating Controlled Release Fertilizer Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Soil Analysis Technology Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Segments Covered

Product Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea/Sulfur Coated Urea Controlled Release Fertilizer Polymer Coated Urea Controlled Release Fertilizer Polymer Coated NPK Controlled Release Fertilizer

Crop Controlled Release Fertilizers for Cereals & Grains Controlled Release Fertilizers for Oilseeds & Pulses Controlled Release Fertilizers for Fruits & Vegetables Controlled Release Fertilizers for Other Crops



Competitive Landscape

Prominent controlled release fertilizer manufacturers are effectively collaborating with or acquiring existing small, medium and large-scale manufacturers to expand their market presence. Key developments are as follows:

In August 2021, Eurochem Agro Gmbh signed an agreement to acquire the Serra do Salitre phosphate project in Brazil. Currently, the project is 50% complete whereas fertilizer production is expected to commence from 2023. The acquisition is expected to help reduce dependence on third-party phosphate supplies, simultaneously generating phosphates and complex fertilizer production in Brazil

In July 2020, Haifa Group signed a MoU with AgrIOT. This will help the company to detect nutritional deficiency in plants and recommend treatments through smartphones. The technology assists in addressing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium deficiencies within plants and help farmers reduce future costs. It will also permit frequent monitoring of crop development

In October 2021, Israel Chemicals Limited announced its decision to expand the existing partnership with Haldor Topsoe, intending to enter a long-term supply arrangement for potassium nitrate, an important inorganic fertilizer for crops

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market which includes global GDP of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market and their impact on the overall value chain from Controlled Release Fertilizer Market to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the Controlled Release Fertilizer Market sales.

