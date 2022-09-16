Shipments Of Point Of Care Test (POCT) Kits Are Projected To Surge At A CAGR Of Around 7% From 2022 To 2028

Posted on 2022-09-16 by in Healthcare

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights during the forecast period.

Market Outlook of Point of Care Diagnostics

Shipments of point of care test (POCT) kits are projected to surge at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021 to 2028, as per this new analysis. In 2020, the global point of care diagnostics market stood at US$ 34.1 Bn, and is anticipated to surge to a valuation of US$ 66 Bn by the end of 2028.

Increasing popularity of rapid testing kits across the world will drive revenue generation from point of care diagnostics over the coming years.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation

  • Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Platform:
    • Lateral Flow Assays-based POC Tests
    • Dipsticks POC
    • Microfluidic Point of Care Testing
    • Molecular Diagnostics
    • Immunoassay Technology
    • Others
  • Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application:
    • Glucose Monitoring Products
    • Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products
    • Infectious Disease Testing Products
    • Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products
    • Urinalysis Testing Products
    • Cholesterol Testing Products
    • Hematology Testing Products
    • Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products
    • Others
  • Point of Care Diagnostics Market by End User:
    • Point of Care Diagnostics for Hospitals
    • Point of Care Diagnostics for Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Point of Care Diagnostics for Clinics/Physician Offices
    • Point of Care Diagnostics for Home Care
    • Others
  • Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Essential Takeaways from the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights Report

  • Comparison of prominent players operating in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights.
  • Recent developments and key strategies adopted by Point of Care Diagnostics Market players.
  • Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
  • Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights.
  • Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.
  • Current trends influencing the scenario of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights.

Important queries related to the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights addressed in the report:

  1. Who are the most prominent players in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights?
  2. What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights during the forecast period?
  3. Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region?
  4. How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Point of Care Diagnostics Market?
  5. Why are Point of Care Diagnostics Market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

