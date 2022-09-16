The Global Orthopedic Devices Market Is Poised To Grow Moderately At A CAGR Of 4.0% During The Forecast Period (2022-2026)

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global orthopedic devices market is set to expand modestly, registering a moderate CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period (2020-2026). A rapidly expanding geriatric population pool as well as increasing incidence rates of accidents and sports injuries are major factors contributing to the growth of the global orthopedic devices market. Moreover, technological advancements such as minimally invasive surgeries, artificial intelligence, 3D-bioprinting and tissue engineering, custom-made implants and development of variable axis screw systems are anticipated to provide a significant boost to the market.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is anticipated to limit growth prospects, with patients delaying elective surgical procedures in favor of treatment for COVID-19 infected patients. However, with social distancing measures being relaxed, the market is expected to witness a gradual resurgence, attributed to the restoration of production and manufacturing capacities of key industrial players, thus ameliorating the demand-supply gap.

Orthopedic Devices Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Orthopedic Devices market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Orthopedic Devices market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Orthopedic Devices supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Orthopedic Devices, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Orthopedic Devices, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Orthopedic Devices has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES domain.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Regional Insights

The North American orthopedic devices market is poised to register the maximum market share, amounting to nearly half and expanding at a CAGR of 3.9%. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to gain significant traction, with a projected CAGR of 4.4% and a market share exceeding 1/5th. The North American market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 31 Bn while the Asia-Pacific market shall be valued at US$ 13 Bn by 2026-end.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Orthopedic Devices : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Orthopedic Devices demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Orthopedic Devices. As per the study, the demand for Orthopedic Devices will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Orthopedic Devices. As per the study, the demand for Orthopedic Devices will grow through 2029. Orthopedic Devices historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Orthopedic Devices consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Orthopedic Devices Market Segmentations:

By Product : Joint Reconstruction: Hip Replacement: Total Hip Replacement Implant Partial Hip Replacement Implant Hip Resurfacing Implant Revision Hip Replacement Implant Knee Replacement: Total Knee Replacement Implant Partial Knee Replacement Implant Revision Knee Replacement Implant Elbow & Shoulder Replacement Others Spinal Devices: Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non-fusion Devices Trauma Fixation: Metal Plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails and Rods Others Orthopedic Prosthetics: Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics Arthroscopy Devices Orthopedic Braces and Support: Upper Extremity Braces and Support Low Extremity Braces and Support Orthopedic Accessories: Bone Cement Casting System Removal Systems Others

By End-User : Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



