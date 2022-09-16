Graphene Market Technology Outlook, Regional Demand and Important Companies Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Graphene Industry Overview

The global graphene market size was estimated at USD 94.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing product demand in application industries including electronics, biomedical technologies, energy storage, composites & coatings, and water & wastewater treatment is likely to fuel the market growth. Graphene exhibits an ability to improve the charge rate and energy capacity of modern-day rechargeable batteries. In addition, graphene is highly beneficial in improving the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries and helps reduce the overall weight of the battery assembly. Thus, the growing use of graphene in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry is expected to propel market growth.

The market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit significant growth and is one of the key exporters of graphene-based products to various countries, which do not have graphene production capabilities. In addition, the increasing popularity of graphene owing to its superior characteristics is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. The aircraft parts manufacturing industry is anticipated to witness an upward trend in the U.S. owing to the presence of a number of manufacturers in the country.

Moreover, growing demand for low-density, low electrical conductivity, durability, and high strength of the materials used in the body of aircraft is anticipated to propel the demand for graphene-based composites. Supercapacitors are alternatives to batteries and have significantly higher power densities. In addition, they can work at extremely low temperatures.

Graphene-based supercapacitors exhibit a superior ability to provide short bursts of energy, which may prove useful in the development of electric supercars. Thus, the product demand is anticipated to witness exponential growth. The lack of uniform standards pertaining to the production and quality of graphene and graphene-based products is expected to be a major roadblock in meaningful product adoption on a commercial scale. In addition, product manufacturing incurs high costs restricting the market growth.

Graphene Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global graphene market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Graphene Material Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Graphene Oxide

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Others

Graphene Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Electronics

Composites

Energy

Others

Graphene Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Graphene market include

Angstron Materials, Inc.

ACS Material, LLC

BGT Materials Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Directa Plus S.p.A

Grafoid Inc

Graphenea

Graphene NanoChem

NanoXplore, Inc.

G6 Materials Corp.

XGSciences

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

