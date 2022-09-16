Polypropylene Compounds Market Revenue Opportunities and Gross Margin Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Polypropylene Compounds Industry Overview

The global polypropylene compounds market size was valued at USD 17.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the automotive and electronics industries across emerging nations is expected to be the key growth factor for the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand from the emerging economies, especially China, due to the rapid expansion of the building & construction industry, is positively influencing the demand for polypropylene (PP) compounds. The global market is highly dependent on commodity prices with the presence of a large number of global and regional manufacturers. Major companies are making huge investments in technological innovation to improve their production capacity.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Polypropylene Compounds market

Foreign investments are decreasing in the industry since most of the companies are investing in domestic production capacities. Volatility in the raw material prices is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. Propylene is the key raw material used in the manufacturing of polypropylene. These raw materials are derived from carbon compounds and petroleum.

Crude oil is one commodity, which is considered to be highly volatile in its pricing nature and this volatility can further be seen in its downstream derivatives. Moreover, the recent outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe is negatively impacting the demand for PP compounds. Stalled industrial output and restrictions on the product supply and transport due to the pandemic are affecting the overall market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Bulk Chemicals Industry Research Reports.

Medical Fluoropolymers Market – The global medical fluoropolymers market size was estimated at USD 435.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-corrosion Coatings Market – The global anti-corrosion coatings market size to be valued at USD 38.6 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Polypropylene Compounds Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polypropylene compounds market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

PP Compounds Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Mineral Filled

Compounded TPO

Compounded TPV

Glass Reinforced

Others

PP Compounds End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles

Others

PP Compounds Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Polypropylene Compounds market include

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Solvay

ExxonMobil Corp.

Trinseo

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Washington Penn Plastics Co., Ltd.

Rhetech, Inc.

Avient Corp.

Order a free sample PDF of the Polypropylene Compounds Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.