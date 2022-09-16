North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Market Research Methodology and Forecast to 2028

North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Industry Overview

The North America laser tattoo and striae removal market size was valued at USD 739.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The use of laser for the removal of deep scarring and permanent tattoos has gained huge popularity and is currently the most effective treatment for the same. The laser removes tattoos with a high-intensity light beam by breaking down the pigment colors that are inked deep in the dermis. The laser breaks the pigments into small particles, which the body then flushes out via the lymphatic system. The rising incidence of tattoo regrets is anticipated to drive the market.

Improved safety and efficacy of laser techniques and devices resulting in a high success rate of the procedure are also expected to boost their demand. Moreover, the rising cases of skin conditions like acne, surgeries, and injuries resulting in high incidences of facial scarring are expected to further propel the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Market

The U.S. laser striae removal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most prevalent skin condition in the U.S. affecting up to 50 million people annually. The journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, in 2017, reported that for patients with severe/very severe facial acne, scar prevalence reached 77% in the U.S.

Therefore, scar revision treatment using lasers, especially fractional lasers for the treatment of hypertrophic scars, is gaining tremendous popularity in the region. Fractional lasers break down the scar tissue and trigger the regeneration of new tissue in its place, which minimizes the appearance of scars. The demand for tattoo removal procedure too, have increased considerably mainly due to the growing cases of tattoo regrets.

Other factors like embarrassment because of the tattoo, employment opportunities, or experience of stigma have boosted the demand for these procedures. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2020, around 199,945 laser tattoo removal and 263,643 scar revision procedures were carried out in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic had affected the overall aesthetic and dermatology market. All invasive and noninvasive esthetic procedures were severely affected amid the pandemic; this includes the laser tattoo and scar removal market in North America. According to Wiley One Library, the pandemic had affected dermatology practices globally leading to limiting the number of patients visiting dermatology clinics.

However, many dermatology & aesthetic clinics have witnessed a boost in the number of future appointments and consultations for different skin treatments as many governments have allowed resuming of these clinics under strict COVID-19 protocols. This factor is estimated to assist the market to plunge back to pre-pandemic levels.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports

Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market : The global healthcare third-party logistics market size was valued at USD 191.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global healthcare third-party logistics market size was valued at USD 191.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. Cosmetic Dentistry Market: The global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2022 to 2030.

North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America laser tattoo and scar (striae) removal market on the basis of procedure, end use, and region:

NA Laser Tattoo & Striae Removal Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Laser Striae Removal

Laser Tattoo Removal

NA Laser Tattoo & Striae Removal End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital/Surgery Center

Medspa

Traditional Spa

HCP-owned Clinic

NA Laser Tattoo & Striae Removal Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America S. Canada



Market Share Insights

April 2019: ANEWSKIN LLC expanded its esthetic services by opening a new Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa downtown DC, near the White House.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the North America laser tattoo and striae removal market are:

Toronto Cosmetic Clinic (TCC)

MEDermis Laser Clinic

Schweiger Dermatology Group

Laser Centre of Orlando

York Medical Spa

AnewSkin Aesthetic Clinic

Medical Spa and The Ottawa Skin Clinic

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.