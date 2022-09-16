Connected Mining Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | ABB, IBM, SAP, Cisco

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Global Connected Mining Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Connected Mining Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Connected mining is a term used to describe the various technologies and initiatives that are used to connect different parts of the mining process. This includes everything from using sensors and data analytics to improve safety and efficiency, to using drones and robots to automate tasks.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in Connected Mining technology. One is the trend towards automation and the use of robots in the mining process. This is being driven by the need to increase productivity and efficiency in the mining industry.

Another trend is the use of data analytics and machine learning to improve the accuracy of predictions about ore deposits and mining operations.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Connected Mining market are the need for increased safety and efficiency in the mining industry, the need for real-time data and analytics to improve decision making, and the need for better communication and collaboration between miners and other stakeholders. The mining industry is under pressure to improve safety and efficiency, as well as to reduce costs. Connected Mining technologies can help to achieve these objectives by providing real-time data and analytics that can be used to improve decision making, as well as by improving communication and collaboration between miners and other stakeholders.

Market Segments:

The Connected Mining Market is segmented by component, solution, service, mining type. By component the market is divided into solutions and services. Based on solution it is segmented into asset tracking and optimization and fleet management. On the basis of service it is bifurcated into professional and managed. By mining type it is bifurcated into surface and underground. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Connected Mining Market includes players such as ABB, IBM, SAP, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Komatsu, Hexagon, Caterpillar, Rockwell Automation and Trimble.

