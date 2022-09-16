Antimicrobial Additives Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | BASF SE, Biocote Limited, Clariant Ag

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Global Antimicrobial Additives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Antimicrobial Additives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Antimicrobial additives are substances that are added to products to help prevent the growth of microorganisms. These additives can be found in a variety of products, including paints, coatings, adhesives, plastics, and textiles. They are often used in products that come into contact with food or water, as they can help to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, and other microorganisms. Antimicrobial additives can also be used in products that are used in healthcare settings, as they can help to prevent the spread of infection.

Key Trends:

The key trends in antimicrobial additive technology are the development of more potent and specific antimicrobial agents, the use of novel delivery systems to improve efficacy, and the development of new formulations to target specific microorganisms. One of the most important trends is the development of more potent antimicrobial agents. This is being driven by the increasing resistance of microorganisms to existing agents, as well as the need for more effective agents for difficult-to-treat infections.

Key Drivers:

Some of the key drivers of the antimicrobial additives market include the increasing demand for antimicrobial additive-treated products, the growing awareness about the benefits of antimicrobial additives, and the stringent regulations regarding the use of antimicrobial additives. The demand for antimicrobial additive-treated products is increasing due to the growing awareness about the benefits of antimicrobial additives. Antimicrobial additives are added to products to prevent the growth of microorganisms and to improve the shelf life of products.

Market Segments:

The Antimicrobial Additives Market is segmented by product type, application, end-use and region. By product type, the market is categorized into inorganic antimicrobial additives and organic antimicrobial additives. By application, the market is classified into plastic, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, and others. By end-use, the market is fragmented into construction, automotive, healthcare, food & beverage, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Antimicrobial Additives Market includes players such as BASF SE, BioCote Limited, Clariant AG, King Plastic Corporation, Microban International Limited, Milliken Chemical, Sanitized AG, Lyondell Basell, PolyOne Corporation, and DOW Inc.

