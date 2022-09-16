Data Fabric Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Denodo Technologies, Global IDs Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-16 — /Network/ — Global Data Fabric Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Fabric Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A data fabric is a platform that allows organizations to collect, process, and manage data from a variety of sources. A data fabric can be used to support a variety of data-driven applications, including analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. A data fabric can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

Key Trends:

There are four key trends in data fabric technology:

1. Scalability: Data fabrics are designed to scale horizontally, making them ideal for big data applications.

2. Flexibility: Data fabrics are highly flexible, allowing for a wide range of data types and formats to be integrated.

Key Drivers:

There are a few key drivers for Data Fabric market:

1) The need for faster and easier data access: Data is becoming more and more distributed, making it difficult to access all the data that is needed for analysis. Data Fabric provides a unified platform that allows for easy access to data from multiple data sources.

2) The need for better data management: With the increasing volume of data, it is becoming difficult to manage data effectively. Data Fabric provides a centralized platform for data management, making it easier to govern and manage data.

Market Segments:

The global Data Fabric Market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, enterprise size, and region. Depending on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on type, it is categorized into disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies:

The Data Fabric Market includes players such as Denodo Technologies, Global IDs Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., and Talend S.A.

