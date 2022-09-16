Neurointerventional Devices Market is predicted to increase at a robust CAGR of 8% through 2031

Fact.MR, market research, and competitive intelligence provider, has recently published an updated analysis on the neurointerventional devices market, which reveals that the industry was worth US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020. The study predicts the market to attain a valuation of US$ 5 Bn by 2031, progressing at a robust CAGR of 8% through 2031.

Healthcare has evolved massively over the past decade, and this can be attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases, technological proliferation, and rise in overall healthcare expenditure. Neurological disorders have seen a rise in the past decade. Majorly driving the neurointerventional devices industry is rising prevalence of brain aneurysms.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive products is a major factor that will dictate the neurointerventional devices market growth potential. Minimally invasive products allow patients to heal faster with much less discomfort than a regular surgical procedure. However, high cost of neurointerventional devices is expected to hinder market revenue potential on a global scale.

Rising geriatric population is also expected to be crucial to the demand for neurointerventional devices over the next few years. Adoption of neurointerventional devices is currently only limited to developed regions such as North America and Europe, which are anticipated to be very lucrative markets throughout the forecast period. But popularity and adoption of neurointerventional devices are anticipated to see healthy hike in APAC and Latin America as well as the years go by.

Neurointerventional Devices Market Segmentations:

By Product Type: Embolic Coils Neurointerventional Devices Neurovascular Thrombectomy Neurointerventional Devices Carotid Stents Neurointerventional Devices Flow Diverters Neurointerventional Devices Embolic Protection Neurointerventional Devices Stent Retrievers Neurointerventional Devices Intracranial Stents Neurointerventional Devices Liquid Embolic Neurointerventional Devices Intrasaccular Neurointerventional Devices Balloon Neurointerventional Devices

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Application: Neurointerventional Devices for Coiling Procedures Neurointerventional Devices for Stenting Neurointerventional Devices for Cerebral Angiography Neurointerventional Devices for Neurothrombectomy Procedure Neurointerventional Devices for Flow Disruption

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe APEJ MEA



